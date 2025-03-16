Men’s Baseball Rallies Back Against Long Beach

Pepperdine Baseball faced off against California State University, Long Beach at Bohl Diamond at Blair Field on March 11.

The Waves entered the matchup 3-14 on the season through their first 17 games and had an opportunity to grab a win before heading back to Malibu for a six-game home stand. Long Beach entered the matchup with a 6-9 record.

Freshman catcher/utility Esteban Sepulveda opened scoring in the second inning with a solo home run past the left-field wall.

Later on in the inning, redshirt senior outfielder Luke Pemberton came home from third during a bobbled catch on a throw to second from Long Beach.

The Waves ended the second inning up 2-0.

Long Beach struck back in the third running with a two-out RBI triple, cutting their deficit to one.

In the fourth inning, Long Beach hit a two-out single to bring in a runner from third base and tie the game up, 2-2.

Most of Long Beach’s damage against the Waves came in the bottom of the sixth inning. A bunt from Long Beach with no runners out would advance runners from first and second base to second and third while the batter was out at first.

With two men on base, Long Beach capitalized off of a throwing error to first base from the Waves and took their first lead of the game, 2-3.

Following the error, Long Beach had the lead with runners on second and third and just one out.

The Beach was able to get a single and capitalize on the inning, bringing in both runners on base. They took the lead over Pepperdine 2-5 to end the sixth inning.

Redshirt sophomore outfielder Joe Cardinale started eighth inning with a single, and then stole second base shortly after. Senior infielder Justin Rubin stepped up to the plate with one out and Cardinale at second. Rubin grounded out but allowed Cardinale to advance to third.

Sepulveda hit a two-out RBI single between first and second base to bring Cardinale home and cut the deficit to 3-5.

The Waves allowed Long Beach to get runners on first and second base with no outs in the bottom of the eighth inning, but they were able to keep Long Beach scoreless.

In the top of the ninth, the Waves loaded runners on first and second base with one out, making Long Beach make a call to the bullpen. Despite the new arm, Cardinale drew a walk, forcing another pitching change for Long Beach.

Senior infielder Julian Nunez stepped up to the plate with one out and the bases loaded. On a 2-2 count, the pitch came in and struck Nunez, advancing all runners and cutting the deficit to one, 4-5.

The Beach switched pitchers once again as Rubin approached home plate.

Rubin swung at the first pitch he saw and squeezed a single between first and second base, bringing two runners home. Rubin’s single gave the Waves the lead again, 6-5.

Pepperdine entered the bottom of the ninth with a one-run lead and kept Long Beach from getting on base. Pepperdine won the game 6-5, their fourth win of the season to improve their record to 4-14.

Sepulveda led the Waves with two hits in his five at-bats. Sepulveda and Rubin both brought in two runners for Pepperdine, and Nunez brought in one, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Redshirt sophomore right-handed pitcher Adam Troy was awarded the win. Troy struck out two batters and gave up one hit, one walk and no runs through two innings, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves prepare to host the University of Nebraska-Lincoln on March 18 at Eddy D. Field Stadium.

