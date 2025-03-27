Men’s Baseball Falls 3-2 In Final Game Against The Bulldogs

Pepperdine Baseball took on Gonzaga University in the last game of their three-game series March 23 at Eddy D. Field Stadium.

The Waves opened the series March 21 against the Bulldogs, and this game set the tone for the entire series. In a late-inning comeback, Pepperdine fought for three runs to overcome a 0-2 deficit.

They held off Gonzaga to secure the opener 3-2, but the Bulldogs returned March 22, and Gonzaga capitalized immediately with two runs. They closed game two, 5-3, setting up the deciding game three.

In the third game, junior right-handed pitcher Dylan Stewart delivered a strong performance, but the Waves couldn’t capitalize on key opportunities.

The game started with a rocky start as an early error put a Gonzaga runner on first. Stewart quickly regained control, striking out the next batter with a well-placed off-speed pitch. Moments later, Stewart caught the runner attempting to steal second for the second out and closed the inning with a high fastball strikeout.

“I wasn’t trying to do too much,” Stewart said. “I was just attacking the zone, being aggressive, and trusting my stuff. If I can stay in that mindset, I can continue to build on outings like this.”

The Waves had a chance to break through in the bottom of the first after loading the bases, but Gonzaga escaped the inning with a line drive double play. The breakthrough finally came in the fifth inning when graduate outfielder Nick Upstill crushed his first career home run as a Wave, sending a ball over the right field fence to give the Waves a 1-0 lead.

“Every time I go up to the plate, I’m just thinking about doing damage,” Upstill said. “Home runs are happy accidents. You never go in trying to hit one, you just put a good swing on it and trust your abilities.”

Stewart returned for the sixth inning, looking to set a new season high in innings pitched. After recording the first out, miscommunication on the field led to a Gonzaga hit, followed by a double that brought in two runs. Stewart bounced back by striking out his fifth batter of the game before exiting with the Waves trailing 2-1.

When asked about his approach, Stewart said he did not change much.

“Just making sure I’m throwing everything in the zone, being aggressive, and attacking hitters,” Stewart said. “If I can throw all my pitches in the zone, I should have outings like this more often.”

Pepperdine had opportunities to rally but could not convert. Redshirt sophomore first baseman Max Bernal doubled in the sixth, but the Waves couldn’t bring him home. A promising seventh inning saw redshirt sophomore outfielder Joe Cardinale and Upstill reach base, but Gonzaga’s defense shut the door once again.

Freshman right-handed pitcher Nate Tichy and sophomore left-handed pitcher Collin Valentine came in for relief, but Gonzaga added an insurance run in the eighth on a pickoff attempt gone wrong, making it 3-1.

“We pitched really well today, but we need to have more competitive at bats,” Head Coach Tyler LaTorre said. “When you pitch that well, you expect to win. But we need more consistency throughout the lineup. We’re having good stretches but not stringing them together.”

Pepperdine showed signs of life in the bottom of the ninth when senior catcher Andrew Savage hit a clutch home run to left-center, cutting the deficit to 3-2. However, the rally ended with a lineout and a groundout to close out the game, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Looking ahead to their next series against the University of San Diego, LaTorre emphasized the need for a more balanced approach at the plate.

“I think we need a little bit more focus and consistency throughout the lineup,” LaTorre said. “We’re going to have to really work hard on capitalizing on their mistakes and taking advantage of our opportunities.”

With the series loss, the Waves move to 1-2 in conference play and 5-18 overall. They look to bounce back in a road match in San Diego against the Toreros at Fowler Park and Cunningham Field.

_________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Frankie Fernandez via email: frankie.fernandez@pepperdine.edu