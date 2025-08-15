Malibu Surf Coach Embraces Surf Community

Chris “Stingray” Stiegler (third from right) poses with a group of his students after a surf lesson on Broad Beach in July 2018. Stingray said he starts his students out on a foam-topped longboard anywhere from 8-to-11 feet long. Photos courtesy of Heather Hill

No board? No wetsuit? No problem. Malibu’s very own Chris “Stingray” Stiegler provides it all through his company, Malibu Surf Coach. Stingray is a world-renowned surf legend, born and raised in Malibu, who founded his own surf company in 2014, according to Malibu Surf Coach.

He said his goal is to inspire beginner surfers to catch their dream wave and help people feel more connected to the ocean, showing that the Pacific Ocean isn’t as intimidating as it might seem.

“The most rewarding thing about being a surf coach is seeing surfing from a different perspective,” Stingray said. “It’s almost like seeing it through the eyes of a beginner, and the new experience of approaching a wave.”

Stingray’s Surf Journey

Stingray said his passion for surfing began at the age of 7, when his uncle started taking him up and down the Malibu coast to catch waves.

Surfing was in Stingray’s blood, as his family played a major role in the early surf-rock scene and his grandfather designed the poster for the film “Endless Summer.” Growing up surrounded by surf culture, Stingray said he was immersed in the lifestyle from the beginning.

Since then, Stingray said he has traveled around the world to some of the most famous surf breaks, such as Raglan in New Zealand, Ollie’s Point in Costa Rica and Los Lobos in the Canary Islands.

He said he conquered a 25-foot wave at Sunset Beach in Oahu, Hawai’i, which makes it the biggest wave he has ever surfed.

“The best thing about actually riding a wave is getting a big barrel, or some might call it ‘getting tube,’” Stingray said.

Stingray surfs a wave before it barrels in fall 2021. He said he competed in various surf competitions in both California and Hawai’i.

Stingray said he has coached thousands of people on how to surf and embraced the role of head coach and general manager of the Quicksilver Surf School in the Canary Islands.

Surfing as A Mindset

Surfing is more than just a fun sport –– it’s a mindset.

“Surfing keeps you away from stress,” Stingray said. “Surfing is actually a meditation.”

For Stingray, he said the most fulfilling aspect of surfing lies in the experience of being immersed in the water, free from the distractions of everyday life.

He also said surfing offers a broader perspective on life, as it cultivates resilience and inner strength; qualities that are essential for overcoming big waves.

Stingray said some of his most meaningful coaching experiences on the water have come from helping individuals who face unique challenges in learning to surf. He finds deep fulfillment in supporting their progress and growth.

“I taught a blind person how to surf,” Stingray said. “It’s always a special thing when someone really figures out how to surf.”

Lessons for Everyone

Stingray and his team of coaches offer lessons to people of all skill levels, he said.

Junior Adrielle Zindler said she took a few lessons from Malibu Surf Coach to improve her basic surfing skills.

“I am a small group leader and worship leader for Surf Chapel, but I couldn’t surf,” Zindler said. “So I looked up who the best surf coaches are in Malibu and Malibu Surf Coach came up first.”

Zindler said she took several lessons with Malibu Surf Coach, as well as one with a competing company, but ultimately found that Malibu Surf Coach offered more competitive rates and provided a more effective environment for building her confidence in the water.

Malibu Surf Coach offers instruction not only for beginners but also for intermediate and advanced surfers seeking to refine and maintain their skills, Stingray said.

Sophomore Jackson Boffo, an avid surfer, said he is eager to continue improving.

“Honestly, I think I should take a lesson with Stingray because I always want to get better,” Boffo said.

Malibu Surf Coach offers a specialized “Pepperdine Package,” which provides a discounted rate exclusively for Pepperdine students seeking to learn how to surf or enhance their existing surfing skills, according to Malibu surf Coach.

The rates for lessons with Malibu Surf Coach. Stingray said he recommends students take lessons in a bigger group in order to get the best deal. Photo courtesy of Chris Stiegler.

“I think everyone should take a lesson,” Zindler said.

Stingray said he usually takes his beginner surfers to Broad Beach in Malibu and recommends beginner surfers should try to ride the white-water instead of catching a wave before it breaks.

Stingray said he is thrilled to introduce the “Pepperdine Package” and hopes it will encourage new surfers to take lessons as they navigate the challenges of college life.

“I’ve taught thousands of people and surfing is interesting because there’s always something new to find and discover,” Stingray said.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Alexa McGlathery via email: alexa.mcglathery@pepperdine.edu