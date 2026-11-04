The following candidates are qualified for inclusion on the ballot: A. Sam Dibaei, Danny Smith, Doug Stewart and Marianne Riggins.

The following candidates have pulled nomination papers for write-in candidacy: Jason Herz.

Dibaei has a background as a trial attorney as well as a general council and talent acquisition. He has never held political office, according to .

Smith positions himself as a Malibu community leader and is a staunch advocate for wildlife resilience and public safety. He also supports public safety, protecting property rights, small business support and rebuilding reform, according to Danny Smith for Malibu Council.

Stewart was previously elected to the Malibu City Council in the 2022 General Municipal Elections. Stewart is the Chairman and CEO of Sierra Nevada Investment Management and has a banking career spanning over 40 years. He has been a member of the Malibu Community Response Team (CERT) since 2008 and has lived in Malibu since 2000, according to Malibu City.

Marianne Riggins was elected to the Malibu City Council in 2022. Riggins is a lifelong Malibu resident, moving permanently when she was 18 months old. For 17 years she worked at the City of Malibu for both the Planning and Environmental Sustainability Departments, according to Malibu City.

Doug Stewart: 32.96%

Danny Smith: 31.38%

Marianne Riggins: 29.80%

A. Sam Dibaei: 5.85%

Last updated 11:23 PM PST. 29.62% of total votes counted.





