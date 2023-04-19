Lydia duPerier’s Letter from the Editor





Junior Lydia duPerier poses wearing her mom’s vintage jeans and her favorite pair of Tony Loma boots. She chose these items to wear because they remind her of her family and Texas roots. Photo by Lucian Himes

Letter from the Editor

“A magazine for all” are the words I used to pitch my idea for this magazine.

I applied to Pepperdine in 2019 with the goal of becoming editor-in-chief of Currents Magazine one day. Since then, I have filled nearly every position I could to prepare myself for this role — I have written, designed and edited for the past five editions.

Honored is an understatement for the feeling I have to be able to say this edition is finally mine — or should I say, ours. I have hand-picked and visualized each story according to what I thought you, the reader, would want to read. The magazine is separated into sections to help guide you to the story best fit for you — Wellness, Religion, Entertainment, Culture and a For the Soul section to end on a positive note.

I have poured my heart, mind, countless hours and endless prayers into this magazine to make it something everyone can relate to. It is full of authenticity, helpful tips, important topics and beautiful memories.

Memories and the people who we make those memories with were my biggest inspiration for this magazine. Throughout it, you will find a theme of nostalgia — the bittersweet feeling of longing to relive a moment. Every story is composed of community members’ memories, experiences and views on diverse topics. I hope that out of the 20 stories inside, there is at least one that you can connect with.

This magazine has been a dream of mine and I am blessed to have some of my best friends alongside me to help it come to fruition. Every color, font, photo, drawing, headline and story has been carefully crafted to create what is before you. And so, I invite you, dear reader, to dive deep into these stories, admire the design, the photography and the art. This magazine is a gift to you from me and I thank you for allowing me to create it.

About the Cover

Almost every Pepperdine student has driven through Malibu Canyon with a car full of friends, windows down and music up. One day, that experience will be a memory and maybe even feel nostalgic. Featured on the cover is Chloe Jurdana and her iconic pink and blue jeep, along with Ariel Wilson, Aiden Clark and Andrew Beggs, to help you relive this euphoric memory.

About the Fits

From Curious George T-shirts to dad’s old sweatshirt, all staff and contributors are wearing something nostalgic to them — an item of clothing with a memory sewn deep into its stitching. Memories are what make us who we are. My parents are in some way a part of all my memories and to honor them, I am wearing my first pair of Tony Lama boots I bought with my dad and my mom’s custom Levi’s she had handmade in 2003.

