London Program Reroutes From Turkey to Scotland After Iran War

Seniors Ali Pereza (left), Sarah Breck (middle) and Emilee Staley visit Turkey on March 13, 2024. For years, part of the London abroad program’s experience has been an educational field trip (EFT) to Turkey. Photo courtesy of Ali Pereza

Students studying abroad in Pepperdine’s London program were scheduled to experience an educational field trip (EFT) in Turkey. But one day before departure, IP cancelled the trip because of potential travel interruption and security issues, according to a March 1 email Ron Cox, dean of International Programs (IP), sent to the London program.

On Feb. 28, the United States and Israel launched a series of strikes towards Iran, escalating an ongoing conflict in the Middle East, according to CNN. Turkey is adjacent to the northern borders of Iran, Iraq and Syria, and uncertainty of how the war would play out led to the EFT’s cancellation, said Charlie Engelmann, associate dean of operations for IP.

“Student safety is our number one concern, that’s our kind of North Star,” Engelmann said. “And so, in this situation, we felt it was absolutely the right decision to pivot and see what options we have, but we would not go to Turkey on Monday [March 2].”

EFT Planning

As part of the IP experience, each academic year program requires students to attend the seasonal EFT, according to Pepperdine’s website. EFTs are designed for students to learn and experience within a specific location, connecting the roles of history, religion, culture and global awareness.

Typically, EFTs are predetermined up to six to seven months in advance, said Brian Swarts, director of the Washington D.C. program. The process includes submitting a detailed itinerary specifying transportation, activities, locations and housing to the University. Afterward, the University reviews any safety or political concerns in advance in collaboration with security firms to securely analyze the global situation.

“Changing EFTs is not uncommon at all, from year to year,” Swarts said. “But, changing it at the last minute [like] has happened in London, that’s a different situation.”

Pepperdine Responds

The London program was scheduled to depart for the Turkey EFT on March 2, the Monday after the Iran war started, Engelmann said. Whenever there is concern about an EFT, the IP office has a process to assess risk and gather information.

The team includes the local program director, IP partner organization International SOS, consultants and John Weber, senior director of Pepperdine’s Office of Emergency Services and Office of Insurance and Risk, Engelmann said.

Infographic by Christine Park

In coordination with senior administrators, the University will determine the risk levels and what other options are available, Engelmann said. In determining whether it would’ve been safe for students to travel to Turkey, the team had to consider several factors: potential airspace complications, the risk of neighboring countries and possible airport shutdowns.

“I’d say the ultimate determination really came down to the fact that we weren’t sure how it would ultimately play out,” Engelmann said.

London Program Director Heather Pardee did not respond to a request for comment.

The London program has since announced a rescheduled EFT to Scotland from April 10-14, Engelmann said.

Abroad programs will often have back-up EFT options, Swarts said. The London program has previously traveled to the Scottish Highlands for its EFT, making this year’s last-minute rescheduling easier.

“They have an itinerary that works that they can leverage for educational purposes,” Engelmann said. “It’s clearly a very different focus than Turkey and I think there’s still ways that they can continue the dialogue that was central to the Turkey experience in that program.”





A March 1 email sent by Ron Cox, dean of International Programs, details the cancellation of this year’s Turkey EFT. The decision came after the United States and Israel launched missile strikes on Iran on Feb. 28. Photo courtesy of Emre Taner

London Students React

Sophomore Emre Taner, who is abroad in the London program, said he recalls the weekend the program was supposed to leave for Turkey. When the U.S. attacked Iran, the director let students know they were monitoring the situation.

Taner, who lived in Turkey for 12 years, said his peers in London continued to ask him what his thoughts were regarding what could happen.

“I told everyone, I don’t think anything will happen ‘cause the chance of Turkey getting attacked by a missile was very low,” Taner said. “Especially since it’s a NATO country.”

Yet, around noon on the day of departure, Taner received a text message detailing their EFT was cancelled. Taner said he felt the attack was something that had been building up for a while, and felt a bit shocked when the University didn’t anticipate it better.

Students reacted with a mix of emotions, Taner said.

“From what I saw, mostly everyone was mad,” Taner said.

Taner said he was looking forward to visiting his grandmother and showing his peers how beautiful Turkey is. In addition, seeing historical sites, Christian monuments and the city of Ephesus would have been fun for him.

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Contact Christine Park via email: christine.park@pepperdine.edu