Location Change to Malibu Farmers Market Sparks Tension

The new Malibu Farmers Market location sits outside Malibu City Hall on Aug. 23. Abdul Akazah, owner of Brothers Products, said he’s unsure if the move is permanent. Photo by Griffin Pilcher

The Malibu Farmers Market has long given local farmers, food vendors and small businesses a place to sell their products and connect with the Malibu community every Sunday.

But on Aug. 23, those vendors found themselves temporarily packing up for a new home.

The market, which operates Sundays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., relocated from its longtime location near Civic Center Way to the parking lot outside of Malibu City Hall.

One week later, on Aug. 30, the market moved again, this time setting up by the Malibu Library parking lot and leaving its temporary City Hall location behind.

“I was not notified of the move and neither were some other people,” said Matthew DeYoung of the initial move. DeYoung is the founder and owner of Clean Fix Juice Company.

For some of the businesses that return week after week, the initial move came with little warning and brought uncertainty about how the new location could affect their sales and connection to the community.

“I will not be going to the new location of the Malibu Farmers Market. It upsets me,” said Pepperdine senior Nick Bauer.

Market Vendors

For vendors like DeYoung, the Malibu Farmers Market serves as more than just a place to set up shop each Sunday. The market has given small businesses the opportunity to build a consistent customer base and become familiar faces within the Malibu community.

Fresh produce glistens in the sun at the Malibu Farmers Market. Vendors displayed various assortments of fruit and fresh produce. Photo by Alexa McGlathery

Brothers Products, a pita and dip vendor that has operated at the market since 2008, is one of those longtime businesses, said owner Abdul Akazah.

What began with pita and dips has since grown into a selection of nearly 80 products, including pickles and chips, Akazah said.

“We make everything fresh and we use no preservatives,” Akazah said.

An array of dips and spreads from Brothers Products soaks in a bed of ice Aug. 23. Akazah said the most popular dip is called the “Kitchen Sink.” Photo by Alexa McGlathery

For other vendors, the businesses they bring to the market grew out of personal experiences. DeYoung founded Clean Fix Juice Company, an organic cold-pressed juice business, after moving to Malibu during his recovery journey.

“I am over 30 months sober,” DeYoung said. “I came to Malibu for recovery and I couldn’t find a green juice I liked, so I made one.”

DeYoung said he began incorporating ingredients such as ginger and turmeric into juices during his journey to sobriety. After receiving positive feedback from friends, he turned his homemade juices into a business that has since expanded beyond Malibu into other parts of Los Angeles and San Diego.

But the market is not just home to food vendors, it is also home to animal rescue services.

Callies Canine Rescue, owned and operated by Kevin Callies, is one of the rescues that attends the Malibu Farmers Market monthly.

“We are a foster-based rescue that mostly saves dogs that are hours away from getting euthanized,” Callies said. “A lot of the dogs we have here today were abandoned or left behind by their families on the street or in vacant homes.”

Callies said the market is a great way of finding forever homes for the pups.

“We love coming here,” Callies said. “This isn’t a numbers thing for us. It’s about matchmaking and finding the perfect dog to adopt.”

A golden retriever greets shoppers at a produce stand. The market welcomes both community members and their four-legged companions. Photo by Griffin Pilcher

Responses to the Change

While shoppers may experience the relocation simply as a change of scenery, vendors have had to adjust to a new space, new foot traffic and a new routine.

“[City officials] said they shut down the [original location of the] farmers market because it’s not safe over there,” Akazah said.

City of Malibu Public Information Officer Matt Myerhoff said the market’s vendors and booths occupy about 40% of public street parking in the Civic Center area, while children playing near the street have also raised safety concerns, according to the Los Angeles Times.

“I wish I would’ve been notified when somebody knew about the move because I wouldn’t have brought as much juice,” DeYoung said. “This is kind of a new area, so it’s like starting new until customers find us.”

The previous location on Civic Center Way was positioned under shaded trees, but the sun-exposed location by City Hall posed heat issues for vendors.

“I’m bummed because that was a beautiful location,” Callies said. “This location is hot and hot for the dogs.”

The City Hall location also experienced limited foot traffic.

“It’s very slow and it’s also too hot,” Akazah said.

Tents line the Malibu Farmers Market on Aug. 23, but few guests walk through the market. Vendors remained at their booths as the quiet parking lot left the market space empty. Photo by Griffin Pilcher

But even with the new location, vendors said they remain optimistic and plan to continue attending the Malibu Farmers Market weekly.

“We’re gonna ride it out until the market finds its permanent spot,” Callies said.

The uncertainty has not changed the vendors’ commitment to the customers and community they have built at the market.

“I love the Malibu Farmers Market. I will always come here,” DeYoung said.

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Contact Alexa McGlathery via email: alexa.mcglathery@pepperdine.edu