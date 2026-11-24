In the 1990s, I volunteered in hospice care for people dying of AIDS in Washington, D.C. I remember holding one man whose body had become painfully thin. He regularly shared people would be afraid to be near him or to even hold his hand. As I held him near the end of his life, he cried. I don’t share this to sound heroic in any way, my action was and is what I believe most of us would do if standing in the same room. It has so marked my convictions to be a voice for those who are quietly exited when their personhood is inconvenient for religious leaders. Like you, I hope, we share a faithful commitment to the gospel of Jesus Christ that railed against those who saw doctrine more important than people in his ministry on earth.

That moment has never left me. It shaped my understanding of what it means to follow Jesus: to move toward people others pull away from, to touch those others refuse to touch, and to remain present when love asks something difficult of us. I have read the portions of “Pepperdine Believes,” that has been published and transcribed, and I write with a heavy heart. I am disappointed and grieved, and I am angry on behalf of the students, faculty, staff, alumni who now have reason to question whether they fully belong at the university they attend, serve and love.

I come to this as an ordained pastor, professor, and alumnus and for nearly 30 years I have ministered with LGBTQI+ people and their families. Many of the people I served came to me after years of being wounded by the church. They had been told, often by people using Scripture to threaten them, that God’s love had conditions they could never meet. I sat with them through rejection by their families, the AIDS epidemic, expulsion from their congregations, and the slow work of believing they were beloved again. I know what it does to a person when a religious institution draws a circle and announces who is outside it. I am concerned for Jewish colleagues, LGBTQI+ colleagues, and single and divorced colleagues who passionately teach our classes and care for our students, and who now question their place here. I have spent my ministry helping people heal from religious rejection. I can’t stay silent when my own university risks deepening those wounds.

Pepperdine’s leadership has described “Pepperdine Believes” as an expression of institutional identity rather than a personal faith requirement. That distinction matters. But it does not resolve what belonging means for people whose faith, relationships, or lives fall outside the statement’s boundaries. A university can say that agreement is unnecessary while still leaving people uncertain whether their disagreement will cost them trust, opportunity, or employment.

The Pepperdine I chose brought its Christian convictions openly to the table and invited people from different faiths, no faith, cultures, and experiences to gather around it. We could examine Scripture, wrestle with difficult questions, and learn from one another. Faith was offered with conviction and radical hospitality, with room for a response freely made. That generosity helped make Pepperdine a place where I wanted to teach and serve.

Theologically, I find this statement hard to square with the heritage Pepperdine claims. Pepperdine’s roots in the Restoration tradition have long resisted extra-biblical creeds and the use of particular interpretations as tests of fellowship. Faith has to be freely embraced and can’t be imposed. The gospel I was trained to practice is one of radical welcome and hospitality. When Jesus was asked to name the greatest commandment, he said to love God with all your heart, soul, and mind, and to “love your neighbor as yourself” (Matthew 22:37–39). He then kept company with the very people the religious authorities of his day had ruled out. Paul tells us that nothing “in all creation, will be able to separate us from the love of God in Christ Jesus our Lord” (Romans 8:39). That promise should shape how we treat one another. The LGBTQI+ members of our community, like every one of us, are blessed people created in God’s image. A creed that defines community by exclusion is not a fuller expression of Christian faith. I believe it falls significantly short of it.

The Gospels record no direct teaching from Jesus about same-sex relationships. They do record his command to love our neighbors and his repeated willingness to cross religious and social boundaries to care for people. His teachings about marriage deserve serious engagement. So do his warnings to religious leaders who burden others while neglecting mercy. A statement about Christlike living requires that fuller reckoning. My concern is what happens when theological certainty outruns theological care, and the people most affected are left to bear the consequences.

For students, those consequences deserve particular attention. College is a formative period in which many are examining inherited beliefs and coming to understand their sexuality, relationships, and identity. They need trusted adults with whom they can speak honestly, including when their questions remain unresolved.

Research documents elevated suicide risk among LGBTQ+ young people and links access to affirming spaces with lower reported rates of suicide attempts. These findings do not establish the effect of this particular statement. They do establish why belonging must be treated as a serious responsibility of anyone entrusted with young people’s care. Students should be able to seek help without wondering whether honesty will diminish their standing in this community.

Pepperdine’s Affirmation Statement promises that “truth, having nothing to fear from investigation, must be pursued relentlessly in every discipline.” I teach primarily graduate courses, where we ask students to lead with integrity, inclusion, and courage. In my courses, I don’t allow anyone to be othered. Every student is treated as a full and valued member of the learning community, without exception. I will not be silent or passive when people are othered, discriminated against, or marginalized, not in my classroom and not now by my beloved community. I need confidence that my institution will uphold those same commitments. The freedom to pursue truth requires room to ask difficult questions, examine competing interpretations, and speak honestly about what we find. I am especially concerned about whether contract and practitioner faculty can do so without fearing for their employment.

We are a diverse institution. We can hold a high view of Scripture and a robust Christology while practicing a faith that embraces the widow, the orphan, and all who wrestle with what it means to be a flesh-and- blood human being, a child of God on this earth. Our orthopraxy—the way we live what we believe—must make that care visible.

There is no substitute for love. Scripture tells us that “perfect love casts out fear” (1 John 4:18). That promise should shape our common life. Our Christian commitments should give the most vulnerable among us reason to trust that they can ask, seek, and speak honestly without fearing rejection. A culture of fear and a loss of psychological safety should trouble a Christian university as deeply as any question of doctrine.

At its best, Pepperdine has been a place where faith deepens inquiry and inquiry deepens faith. A place where every student and colleague can say, “I belong here.” That is the Pepperdine I chose to serve. I still hope there is a place for all of us at Pepperdine. I pray we find our way back to it.

I still think about the man I held in Washington, DC. His need was immediate and human: to be touched, to be accompanied, to know that someone would stay. That encounter continues to shape the pastor and teacher I try to be. It also shapes what I ask of my university. When we say “Pepperdine Believes,” the people entrusted to our care should be able to recognize the love of Jesus in what follows.

Steve Swafford, MDiv, EdD, IOM

Practitioner Faculty, Graziadio Business School

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Contact Steve Swafford via email: steven.swafford@pepperdine.edu