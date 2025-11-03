Letter to the Editor: A Call for Balance in Reporting

Editor’s Note: Opinions expressed in letters to the editor are those of the author, and publication in the Graphic in no way represents an endorsement of any opinions published. This space is provided to allow public response and commentary on articles and issues that are covered by the Graphic and important to its readership.

The Pepperdine Graphic’s recent coverage of the Oct. 17 CODEPINK protest outside of Pepperdine’s Washington, D.C. campus, presented a narrow and unbalanced picture of Rev. Johnnie Moore’s nomination as vice chancellor of the campus and leader of its Master of Middle East Policy Studies. The article’s author painted a picture of a flawed appointment, relying predominantly on the protest organizers’ view that Rev. Moore’s appointment was morally wrong due to his role in the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF) and his pro-Israel views.

The story quoted multiple CODEPINK organizers in great detail — e.g., “Reverend Johnnie Moore, whose hands are dripping in blood” — yet included no data from interviews with students, faculty or faith leaders who might have offered another viewpoint. It also failed to question the logic behind opposing an academic nomination based on a person’s political leanings. Further, we are particularly concerned about the one-sided description of the GHF and the absence of any mention of its mission. The results read less like a balanced report and more like an endorsement of the protest. Responsible journalism should provide readers with a range of views and use various sources of information. Simply amplifying one viewpoint, in this case the protestors’, is a disservice to the readers.

As a faith-based student-led organization at Pepperdine University, we welcome open conversation and opposing thoughts and ideas. We affirm that reporting on disagreements is essential and foundational to journalism. At the same time, an article like the one published in the Graphic would have been better received had it addressed the nuances of differing viewpoints when reporting on this complex issue.

Jewish Students Association of GSEP

