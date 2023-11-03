Letter from the Editors: Honoring Niamh, Peyton, Asha and Deslyn

Our community is hurting following the sudden passing of Niamh Rolston, Peyton Stewart, Asha Weir and Deslyn Williams. We wanted to put together a special edition to honor the lives of these four girls, who were shining lights in our community.

At the beginning of the semester, we never thought we would be writing this newspaper, just like we all collectively didn’t expect to lose four beloved members of our community.

But, we understand it is our responsibility and privilege to honor the stories of Niamh, Peyton, Asha and Deslyn. As a college newsroom, we have the direct connection to thoroughly tell their stories as these girls were our friends, classmates and peers.

Through the past two weeks, we’ve seen the Pepperdine community leaning on each other, checking in on each other and loving each other through tragedy. We also wanted to share the stories of hope we have found in the midst of grief.

Thank you to the parents, families, friends, loved ones and community members who have shared their stories with us. In addition, if you submitted something to this edition, please know the Graphic is honored and grateful that you chose to share your memories with us.

We hope these pages can show you just a glimpse of the beautiful, fun, bright and sincere girls Niamh, Peyton, Asha and Deslyn were and show you all just how much they will be missed.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Samantha Torre via Twitter (@Sam_t394) or email: sam.torre@pepperdine.edu

Contact Abby Wilt via Twitter (@abby_wilt) or by email: abby.wilt@pepperdine.edu