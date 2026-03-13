Letter from the Editor: Share Diverse Opinions

Transparency Item: Letters from the editor are based on opinion. This is the opinion and perspective of the writer, in this case Perspectives Editor Ashley Burton.

Last semester, I started writing for the Perspectives section of the Graphic. I quickly found my stride writing about often politically charged topics.

These topics varied, whether they concerned the protection of minority groups on-campus or dietary restrictions.

When I first started, it was incredibly daunting not only to write for a newspaper but to write about these kinds of topics.

As the editor for the Perspectives section now, I have gained confidence in myself and my writing abilities, but I use my previous experience to help lead and help Perspectives writers grow.

Something I and many others have likely noticed, however, is in the past two semesters, the Perspectives section has had several articles with views typically associated with left-leaning politics. Some of these articles are “Opinion: Stop Buying Fast Fashion” and “Opinion: Lack of ICA Support Raises Alarm Bells.”

While the Perspectives section is not and has never been made up of exclusively left-leaning writers, this lack of political viewpoint diversity risks pushing away readers and writers, dissuading the possibility of varying perspectives.

I understand not only is it daunting to write on political topics, but it is especially daunting to write an opinion that may not be reflected often by your fellow writers.

Despite how daunting it may seem, I implore anyone at Pepperdine to use the Perspectives section as a medium to engage in thoughtful and respectful discussion. These voices are important for everyone to hear.

Challenging your own views through discourse is extremely important. Learning from others allows people to grow and adjust their beliefs with new knowledge, or alternatively, strengthen their beliefs if they find they hold up to scrutiny.

One of the easiest ways for these differing perspectives to be shared at the Graphic is through a Letter to the Editor.

In a Letter to the Editor, students, alumni, organizations and more can share an opinion on articles we have written, or can write about something else they feel is important.

The Graphic publishes these letters to share this voice with the community.

As a newspaper, the Graphic itself does not aim to promote a specific belief or point of view. While the Perspectives section shares the views of some of our writers, this does not encompass all of its staff, and it does not exclusively give voice to those who work for the newspaper.

Letters to the Editor in the past have not only shared diverse opinions, but also created discussion within the community.

Last semester, the Jewish Students Association of GSEP sent in a letter explaining their belief Graphic reporting had been biased and calling for more balance. In response, Joseph Heinemann (‘24), Pepperdine alum and former Graphic staff member, sent in a letter pushing back on the Jewish Students Association of GSEP’s letter.

As the semester approaches the halfway point, I’d like to extend an invitation to any writer, whether in or outside the Graphic, to share their differing perspectives and create more dialogue in the Pepperdine community.

To submit a Letter to the Editor, those interested can send an email to peppgraphicmedia@gmail.com with their name, signature, class standing, major or professional standing, address and phone number. Letters will be edited for AP style, grammar and brevity.

We do not publish letters endorsing political candidates, but we will publish articles discussing political candidates and campaign issues.

If you are not personally interested in writing a Letter to the Editor, but you know someone who may be, please recommend this opportunity to them. Our goal is to platform the community, and it is easier to achieve this goal with community participation.

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Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Ashley Burton via email: ashley.burton@pepperdine.edu