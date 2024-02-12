Letter From Liza

The creation of this magazine has been the biggest demonstration of love and dedication I have ever seen, and I hope with each turn of a page, you can feel that.

I came to Pepperdine without a declared major or a vision of where my life would go as I entered adulthood. I found the journalism program my sophomore year and instantly fell in love, but it wasn’t until I joined Currents Magazine as a junior that I realized my passion.

The magazine world is a hidden gem in journalism. To me, magazines feel personal — they have something for everybody, and creating them is such a collaborative experience.

This is what makes Currents so special to me. I watched a team come together to put their passions into one project that will exist forever, and that is something I wish I could relive a million times.

We delayed the release of this edition of Currents — a choice we made as a team following the tragic crash that resulted in Asha Weir, Niamh Rolston, Deslyn Williams and Peyton Stewart losing their lives. We wanted to dedicate our time to grieving, healing and supporting one another, and I didn’t want the magazine to pose a distraction from the space so many of us needed.

We resumed production after a couple of months, and although an unconventional process, each writer, editor, production assistant, designer and photographer jumped back in with such excitement. While this shift was a challenge, we were so grateful to be back together — to display the work and stories of members of our community in a beautiful, thoughtful and fun way.

This edition of Currents is split into three sections: one “For the Thinkers,” one “For the Trendsetters,” and one “For the Locals.” I dreamed of a magazine that had a little something for everyone — full of articles with heart and meaning.

For the Thinkers

In this section, you can find stories about human experiences. When reading it, I hope you can identify with what others have gone through, and also learn about experiences that differ from your own. Some of these stories bring me comfort and others discomfort, but they all tug at my heartstrings, which is what I appreciate most about this opening section.

For the Trendsetters

I am so proud of how our writers and designers brought their interests and style into each article in this second section. I hoped to use these articles to highlight the unique ways in which we express ourselves and find joy in the little things. This section leaves me feeling curious and inspired.

For the Locals

After spending the past few years in Malibu, I have realized there is so much more to this beachside town than meets the eye. I also wanted to offer a sense of home in the magazine, so everyone who picks it up can read about the place where we have spent such pivotal years. This section has made me appreciate the role Malibu has played in my life.

With this magazine, my only wish is for it to touch a place in your heart. I hope each story evokes a different emotion, and allows you to appreciate the things you love in your life.

With love,

Liza