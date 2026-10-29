Let the Light In: Revival of Hope

Photos by Katherine Lytle

Hope is a funny thing.

It can be found in the tiniest moments, the small spaces of quiet. It can sneak up when it’s least expected, yet maybe when it is needed most.

At the same time, hope can be a fleeting thing. When it’s desperately searched for, it can feel like it has disappeared — hiding from those who seek it.

But hope is always there for those who are bold enough to hold onto it. In the darkest of moments, a light still shines in the distance.

We live in a society that seems to be controlled by division. Groups of people are being discriminated against based on their identities, constant fights are breaking out into full-fledged wars and a difference of opinions can mean the ending of a friendship.

Despite the heartbreak, hardship and grief that accompanies division, there is hope for improvement. There is hope for something better. There is hope for REVIVAL.

Even in a world filled with uncertainty, there is something extraordinary about the human experience. Billions of people wake up beneath the same sky, walk upon the same Earth and look toward the same horizon every single day, but no two people see the world in exactly the same way.

Our eyes allow us to see the world, but our experiences determine how we understand it. Every person we meet carries a lifetime of memories, struggles, beliefs and dreams that shape the way they live their life.

That is both the beauty and the tragedy of being human.

We spend so much time trying to convince others to see the world through our eyes that we forget to consider what it might look like through theirs.

We judge what we do not understand. We fear what feels unfamiliar. We allow the labels society places on people to become more important than the individuals themselves.

Perhaps hope begins when we recognize that our differences do not have to divide us.

What if, instead of searching for reasons to disagree, we searched for reasons to understand? What if we recognized that someone else’s perspective does not have to threaten our own? What if the very things that divide us could become the things that bring us together?

Hope does not begin in the belief that the world will suddenly become perfect. Injustice, heartbreak and suffering will not cease to exist.

We cannot erase the past. We cannot undo every mistake or repair every broken relationship, but we can decide what kind of world we want to live in moving forward.

At its core, hope is an act of courage.

It is choosing to believe in humanity after witnessing its flaws. It is rediscovering the parts of ourselves we thought were lost along the way. It is recognizing that our mistakes do not define us, and even the most broken beginnings can lead to the most beautiful endings.

There are billions of people sharing our planet, each looking at life through a different set of eyes. We may never see things the same way — maybe we were never meant to.

If we learn to look beyond ourselves to connect with the humanity in people whose lives look nothing like our own, we can begin the journey of revival.

Revival does not happen all at once, nor does it look the same for everyone. It exists in the courage to try again, the strength to overcome what once held us back and the willingness to find hope when we once felt hopeless. Sometimes, the smallest changes in ourselves can inspire the greatest changes in the world around us.

And maybe that is what hope has been all along — not the promise of a perfect world, but the possibility of a better one. No matter how much darkness surrounds us, there will always be something worth fighting for, someone worth believing in and a reason to keep looking toward the light.

All we have is each other and this one chance at life. Don’t waste it.

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

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Contact Nina Fife via X: (@ninafife_) or via email: nina.fife@pepperdine.edu