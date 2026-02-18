Lessons Beyond the Classroom: Students Reflect on Life Away from Malibu

Sophomore Mia Perry poses in Copenhagen, Denmark in October. Perry said Copenhagen was one of her favorite trips. Photo courtesy of Mia Perry

From the hilltop overlook, Malibu can feel like its own isolated world — with salt air in the breeze, the Pacific stretching endlessly to the horizon and campus tucked neatly between the mountains and the sea.

The ocean views, the crash of waves and the rhythm of daily life in Malibu can be taken for granted. For Waves studying abroad this year — immersed in bustling cities and along unfamiliar coastlines — the once-ordinary scenery of Malibu now exists only in memory.

“I miss the sunshine,” sophomore Mia Perry said. “I love the cold weather [in Switzerland] but at the same time I feel like I got really used to the warm weather and the sunshine [on the Malibu Campus].”

As students navigate life abroad, they’re realizing what they’ve taken for granted back home on the Malibu Campus.

“I definitely miss a lot of places on the Malibu campus, specifically Stauffer Chapel,” said sophomore Kyle Do.

A World Away from the Waves

Pepperdine IP offers seven different options for studying abroad and about 87% of the student body studies abroad, according to the IP Website. These programs include Florence, Switzerland, London, Heidelberg, Buenos Aires, DC and the newly announced Kyoto program – with many other summer program opportunities.

The Heidelberg program is the oldest operating Pepperdine IP program, dating back to 1963, according to the IP website.

“I’m learning a lot of new things while in Heidelberg,” Hudelson said. “From new languages, being immersed in culture, music, everything.”

Sophomore Emma Hudelson stands in front of the Arc de Triomphe in Paris, France in January. Hudelson said she went to Paris on one of her first weekends abroad. Photo courtesy of Emma Hudelson

Life in the international programs diverges significantly from the experience on the Malibu campus.

While each IP provides its own academic and communal space for students, the facilities are typically smaller, the residential accommodations are more compact and the overall living environment is characterized by a more communal style, according to the Pepperdine IP Website.

Finding Faith Abroad

For Do, Spiritual Life Advisor (SLA), abroad has not only been an experience for him to learn about new cultures and reflect on Malibu — it’s been a chance for him to grow his faith, Do said.

An SLA is similar to a Resident Advisor (RA), but an SLA’s job is to foster spiritual growth in students and promote Christ-centered behavior. SLA’s also lead weekly Bible studies for students looking to grow in their faith, according to Pepperdine Community.

Do said he is the sole SLA across all six campuses, representing Pepperdine International Programs in its entirety.

“London is a city that has deeply embedded Christian roots, so I feel like growing my faith here came very naturally to me,” Do said.

Sophomore Kyle Do stands by the Stonehenge monument in Wiltshire, England on Sept. 6. Do said he went to Stonehenge with the entire Fall 2025 London program for a field trip. Photo courtesy of Kyle Do

Do said he has been able to strengthen his faith by joining a local church, HTB Brompton, in South Kensington, London. The church shares its founding leadership with Vintage Church in Malibu, which Do said has created a strong sense of continuity between his worship experience in Malibu and in London.

“The faith community at the church has been amazing and the faith community in the London house has been amazing too,” Do said. “I have the opportunity to do Bible studies every week and house church. The turn out for that has been amazing.”

Similarly to Do, Perry said she has also grown in her faith abroad.

“Helen Holmlund, the Faculty in Residence for Switzerland, hosts house church weekly and it’s been a really great way to strengthen my faith,” Perry said.

Hudelson said her time abroad has deepened her faith, describing the experience as a powerful way for students to step beyond their comfort zones and grow both spiritually and personally.

“It’s honestly a blessing because I didn’t know how big the world was until I moved out of California, so I’m really grateful for it,” Hudelson said.

Sophomore Emma Hudelson stands in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower in January. Hudelson said she loved visiting Paris. Photo courtesy of Emma Hudelson

Reminiscing on Home

With the abundance of new experiences available while studying abroad, Perry said she realizes she took for granted the everyday routines that made California feel like home.

“I am most excited to come back to a routine,” Perry said. “I miss my favorite coffee shops, having my favorite study spot, seeing all my friends and grocery store runs at Whole Foods and Trader Joe’s.”

The close-knit campus in Malibu cultivates a strong sense of community and encourages relationship-building among students, Perry said.

“I love what people call the Malibu bubble,” Perry said. “I miss Izzy Anderson and Kate Mostellar so much. I text them all the time and it’s just not the same and I can’t wait to be reunited with them.”

Other students said going abroad allowed them to move beyond the insular nature of the Pepperdine community.

“The world feels very small at Pepperdine because it is such a small school and everyone is involved in everyone else’s drama,” Hudelson said. “Going abroad has shown me that none of that matters.”

Bringing a Piece of Abroad Home to California

Abroad is more than just beautiful photos and traveling every weekend, it’s a way for students to grow and become the best version of themselves, Do said.

“All these things that I’m experiencing are shaping me into a more intelligent and more mature version of myself.”

Do said his time abroad has reshaped his understanding of freedom — a sense of liberation he ties directly to his faith. He has never felt more free than he does while studying in London.

Sophomore Kyle Do looks up at the Northern Lights from Iceland on Nov. 22. Do said he’s looking forward to telling his friends and family about his adventures abroad. Photo courtesy of Kyle Do

Studying abroad is intended to foster cultural understanding and challenge students to move beyond their comfort zones – an experience ultimately more meaningful than any physical keepsake, according to Pepperdine IP.

“I love Pepperdine and I think being abroad has reinforced how great IP programs are and how thought out they are,” Perry said.

Sophomore Mia Perry hangs off the side of a cliff in Interlaken, Switzerland in September. Perry said Interlaken was beautiful and only an hour away from the Chateau. Photo courtesy of Mia Perry

