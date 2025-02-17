Latinx Students Build Community Amid New Immigration Policies

Following President Donald Trump’s inauguration and the implementation of his new immigration policies, Latinx students are coming together to support one another during a time of uncertainty.

Since taking office, Trump has issued a mass deportation plan — that targets all undocumented immigrants regardless of their criminal record, according to ABC News. Under this plan, ICE has arrested over 11,000 undocumented immigrants. These mass deportation efforts have become known as ICE raids.

Some Latinx students are feeling apprehension from recent ICE raids and expressed concerns over racial profiling. Whether it be providing resources, educating each other on their rights or asking prominent questions, students are finding ways to build community.

“I know that I have my legal status and I’m confident in my position here in the States, but there is that constant fear of can someone just come up to me and start questioning me based on the color of my skin?” said senior Hailey Ponchione, who identifies as Mexican-Italian.

Social Media Spreads Awareness

Ponchione said social media has been her main source for information since the ICE raids began in January. For her, Instagram accounts have helped her stay up to date on her home communities.

“I see a lot of it on social media, which is how a lot of people our age get news,” Ponchione said. “And I swear, like, every other Instagram story I see is about the ICE raids.”

The Latinx Student Alliance (LSA) is using their platform to educate students about their rights. LSA President Sofia Reyes said the identity-based club is using their social media platforms to share information about immigration rights.

These Instagram posts include links to websites detailing Trump’s executive orders and ways to help refugees and asylum seekers, according to a Jan. 27 Instagram post.

However, sophomore Adrianne Mercado, who identifies as Mexican-American, said she wishes Pepperdine would post more information on social media.

“I think social media has been a great tool, or a big advantage for sharing this information,” Mercado said. “I think in terms of Pepperdine specifically, it could definitely be a lot greater, because I do think there is a significant amount of students that may not be aware of what’s going on.”

Mercado said she encourages students who are not aware of the current immigration policies and ICE raids to take the first step in educating themselves.

“I think it’s important that they [students] do have to take the action of taking the first step of reading one article or seeing one social media post, just to simply understand the big effect that this is happening, not only in our community but our nation,” Mercado said.

Building Community

Throughout this time of uncertainty, the Latinx student body is building community to ease anxiety, whether it be for their own safety or for the safety of others.

“I’ve seen people DMing our Instagram account, asking for resources or asking for community,” Reyes said.

During LSA’s general meeting Feb. 6, Reyes shared slides detailing immigration rights and what to do if one encounters an immigration officer or law enforcement.

The resources shared at the meeting could be used to help the student population or their relatives, Reyes said.

“With the influx of ICE raids that have been happening this last month or so, as per order of the Trump administration, a lot of people have been living in fear, and a lot of people don’t really know what to do or what rights you have as a person when it comes to them. So a lot of the resources center on that,” Reyes said.

Outside of Pepperdine, some students are turning to their families for support — ensuring all generations are staying informed.

“I think a big thing is to communicate with our family members to make sure that if they haven’t been affected yet, that things will be OK, and to inform them of what to say or what to do if they’re to be confronted with ICE or another type of law enforcement,” Mercado said.

Accessing Resources

LSA is planning on creating a Linktree as well as a newsletter with resources for students, Reyes said. The identity-based organization is also hoping to partner with different departments on campus to share information more broadly.

“Regardless of what’s happening in the Pepperdine community itself, so much has been happening since the end of last semester with the fires — we can’t just continue more without addressing things that are happening,” Reyes said.

The Graphic contacted the Student Care Team, Counseling Center and the Office of International Student Services (OISS). The Student Care Team did not respond. Staff members of OISS are working on initiatives to support students but were not available for an interview, OISS wrote in a Feb. 6 email to the Graphic. The Counseling Center provided a statement, encouraging students to make an appointment.

Reyes said she encourages students to lean into communities they feel safe in and have an open dialogue.

“Continue talking about what’s going on,” Reyes said. “It can feel really limiting sometimes at a place like Pepperdine when things like this happen, because it doesn’t really feel like there’s space to be active and speak about social issues such as this. But the only way that people face the problems that we have are if you talk about it.”

