Larry Flores: Rise of Surf Trip Supply

At just 14 years old, first-year Larry Flores set out to create something he never saw in the surf industry: a brand that felt like a community.

What started as a simple sketch of items he’d take on a surf trip turned into Surf Trip Supply, a surfwear brand that has quickly built a strong following. Flores said Surf Trip Supply is about more than just clothing — it’s about faith, perseverance and following God’s plan.

Flores recognized early on that many major surf brands were focusing only on pro surfers rather than the everyday people who actually wore their clothes. He said he wanted to create something different.

“Our slogan is ‘the brand that feels like a friend group,’” Flores said. “We’re really building a solid community.”

But the journey wasn’t easy. For two years, Surf Trip Supply saw little to no sales. While many would have given up, Flores said he remained steadfast.

“I knew this was going to go somewhere if I didn’t quit,” Flores said. “I knew I wouldn’t fail if I kept going.”

With no formal business training, Flores taught himself the backend of business. He recounted watching endless YouTube videos, reading books and listening to podcasts. He said he started with $150, no investments and he still has no outside funding or help.

“My parents didn’t help,” Flores said. “I just spent hours on YouTube, learning as much as I could.”

In Surf Trip Supply’s second year, Flores started posting on TikTok, and after “a million bad videos,” one finally went viral. Soon, influencers and celebrities took notice. A major turning point came when the cast of ‘Outer Banks’ wore Surf Trip Supply pieces on the show.

“I posted about it, and the products sold out instantly,” Flores said.

He said he just kept scaling up slowly.

“I started with 10 shirts and now we’re doing 2,500 units in this next drop,” Flores said.

Despite his company’s success, Flores is enrolled as an Advertising major at Seaver College but he said he’s uncertain if it’s part of his long-term path. He is planning to take a leave of absence in fall 2025 and said he may not return.

From the beginning, Flores said he believed that God was calling him to this business.

“In worldly terms, it’s impossible for a 14-year-old kid to do this, to build a company this big,” Flores said. “It was 100% God working through me.”

Flores said he is a Christian.

“I believe that Jesus Christ is my Lord and Savior,” Flores said. “I couldn’t have gotten to this place without Him.”

Each piece of clothing features small details that reflect Flores’ beliefs. Every hoodie, every shirt has a little “Jesus Loves You” tag on the inside. Even if someone doesn’t know about God, Flores said he hopes that maybe it will plant a seed.

A fellow surfer, Will Lamb, said he connected with Flores when the brand was looking to grow its audience. He was drawn to Surf Trip Supply’s mission, and he quickly became a part of the team, helping the brand expand while bringing his own expertise in managing the Surf Trip Supply brand athletes’ personal brands.

“I was going through a rough time when I met Larry,” Lamb said. “He never pushed anything, but just being around him and the supportive culture of Surf Trip Supply helped guide me toward a healthier relationship with God. It’s become a comfortable community where faith feels genuine and welcoming.”

Beyond the designs, Flores said he sees his success as an opportunity to inspire others to trust in God’s plan. Through interviews, social media and personal conversations, he shares how his faith guides his decisions, giving credit to God for every milestone.

Despite rapid growth, Flores said he is committed to staying authentic. His designs reflect his ever-changing personal style. Some days he’s in flip-flops, other days in cowboy boots.

Flores’ creative process is spontaneous, with ideas often coming to him in the middle of the night.

“I’ll wake up and design it right away,” Flores said. “You can’t let those moments pass.”

He said he maintains the brand’s identity through a meticulous creative process, using mood boards and playlists to ensure each collection aligns with Surf Trip Supply’s vision.

“We’d have calls and meet-ups in Malibu and Huntington, surf together and bounce ideas around,” Lamb said. “It wasn’t just about business, it felt like building something bigger with a close friend.”

Every detail of Surf Trip Supply’s clothing is intentional, from custom zippers shaped like sand dollars and dolphins to intricate embroidery and high-quality fabrics, Flores said.

“Nothing is basic,” Lamb said. “Every piece has meaning.”

Flores said he has private manufacturers all around the world.

With major surf brands closing their retail stores, Flores said he sees an opportunity to expand into physical locations.

Surf Trip Supply has recently secured a spot at Atlas in Westfield Century City Mall.

“In the next two years, I want to open our own stores in every big surf city,” Flores said. “When people think of Billabong, I want them to think of Surf Trip.”

For Flores, it’s not just about building a business; it’s about building a movement rooted in community, creativity and faith.

___________________

Follow Currents Magazine on X: @PeppCurrents and Instagram: @currentsmagazine

Contact Victoria La Ferla via email: Victoria.Laferla@pepperdine.edu