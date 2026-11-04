Key National Races

Other key results from other states will be noted.

Georgia Governor’s Race

Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms is the projected winner of the Georgia Governor’s race, flipping the position. Lance Bottoms will be the first Black women governor of a U.S. state.

Keisha Lance Bottoms (D): 54.2%

Rick Jackson (R): 45.8%

96.8% of votes counted

New Hampshire Senate Race

Democrat Chris Pappas is the projected winner of the New Hampshire Senate race. Pappas will be the first openly gay man elected to the U.S. Senate.

Chris Pappas (D): 56.2%

John Sununu (R): 42.0%

84.6% of votes counted

New Mexico Governor’s Race

Democrat Deb Haaland is the projected winner of the New Mexico Governor’s race. Haaland will be the first Native American woman governor of a U.S. state.

Deb Haaland (D): 57.3%

Greggory Hull (R): 42.7%

96.7% of votes counted

Texas Governing Race

Democrat Gina Hinojosa is the projected winner of the Texas Governor’s race, flipping the position. Along with the Senate win, Democrats are likely to gain the state office of Lieutenant Governor with Vikki Goodwin, Attorney General with Nathan Johnson, Railroad Commissioner with Jon Rosenthal, Comptroller with Sarah Eckhardt, Land Commissioner with Benjamin Flores and Agricultural Commissioner with Clayton Tucker.

Gina Hinojosa (D): 52.7%

Greg Abbott (R): 45.8%

90.6% of votes counted

Iowa Governor’s Race

Democrat Rob Sand is the projected winner of the Iowa Governor’s race, flipping the position.

Rob Sand (D): 55.4%

Zach Lahn (R): 44.6%

97.5% of votes counted

Ohio Governor’s Race

Democrat Amy Acton is the projected winner of the Ohio Governor’s race, flipping the position.

Amy Acton (D): 51.9%

Vivek Ramaswamy (R): 44.8%

95% of votes counted