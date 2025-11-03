Keeping ‘Our Girls’ Light Alive on Campus

The base of Niamh Rolston’s lantern covered in flowers Oct. 17. Alumna Bridget Thompson (’24) said Niamh was a ray of sunshine. Photo by Haylie Ross

Editor’s Note: The Graphic chose to refer to Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart as girls. While they all were over the age of 18, the Graphic chose to use the term girls because “our girls” is how the community has lovingly referred to them.



Even for those who never knew them — the legacies of Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart continue to ripple through campus life as a reminder that the four girls left an impact too deep to fade.

Although two years have passed since the tragic crash took the lives of our four girls, their lives and legacies should continue to live on in the memory and advocacy of Pepperdine students, whether they were on campus Oct. 17, 2023, or not.

Alumna Bridget Thompson (’24) was the best friend and roommate of the four girls and has evolved into an advocate for her best friends. She said speaking up and sharing their stories displays the deepest for of love for her best friends.

Thompson said the four girls are so important to her and they should continue to be so important to the Pepperdine community, no matter how many years pass.

“The students at Pepperdine should care just as much as anyone else because it could have been them, it could have been their best friends,” Thompson said.

Keeping ‘Our Girls’ Memory Alive on Campus





(left to right) Alumna Bridget Thompson (’24) poses with Asha, Peyton, Deslyn, Niamh and alumna Coco Crandall (’24) on Aug. 30, 2023. Thompson said the girls became her family during her junior year. Photo courtesy of Bridget Thompson



Through their outward expression, Thompson said the girls made a positive impact on everyone who had the pleasure of meeting them. She has kept her friend’s memory alive through personal stories and advocating for a safer Pacific Coast Highway (PCH).

While Thompson and other family and friends continue to honor Asha, Deslyn, Niamh and Peyton, she said it is important for the Pepperdine community to do the same.

“They really symbolize what Pepperdine is and who the people at Pepperdine are,” Thompson said.

As time passes, students who were not on campus while the girls were, often do not know the legacy and names of the girls, first-year Lola Herning said. Despite this, Herning was aware of the fatal crash.

“My mom was following the news really closely, and some [Pepperdine Cross-Country] teammates mentioned [the fatal crash] before,” Herning said. “That’s how I originally found out about it.”

Although she was familiar with the story of the crash, Herning said she didn’t know about the Four Lights Memorial behind Stauffer Chapel.

The sun shining on the four light posts at the Four Lights Memorial on Oct. 17. Each lantern has a plaque displaying the girls’ names. Photo by Haylie Ross

Herning said she wishes the University did more to inform incoming students about Asha, Deslyn, Niamh and Peyton’s legacy as well as general PCH safety.

“We, as a school, should do more to remember and celebrate them,” Herning said.

In the process of the ongoing legal proceedings of Fraser Michael Bohm who was driving the vehicle that ended the lives of the four girls, Thompson said it is important to keep the girls as the forefront of news coverage, instead of allowing Bohm to become the narrative.

“I never want the defendant [Bohm] or his attorney to be the headline,” Thompson said. “I want my friends to stay at the forefront. I know they could easily get lost behind everything and I won’t let that happen,”

Thompson said a way to keep the girls at the forefront is ensuring they are known within the Pepperdine and Malibu community.

How Pepperdine Honors ‘Our Girls’

The girls’ legacies are intertwined within the quiet campus walks.

Pepperdine established the Four Light Memorial behind Stauffer Chapel in remembrance of the four girls. Each light is engraved with a plaque displaying their names and birthdays.

Thompson said she would frequently visit the memorial when she wanted to feel the presence of her best friends.

Since then, students have utilized the space as a beautiful sanctuary of prayer, studying or ever having a chat with a friend, Sophia Sullivan, Fraternity and Sorority Life coordinator, said.

On the two-year anniversary of the girls’ passing, Pepperdine Panhellenic offered an opportunity for students to drop flowers and card off onto the Four Lights.

“Although they might not have been here, it’s important to know how deeply these girls affected Pepperdine and reflect on how they may have shaped their college experience without even knowing it,” Sullivan said.

There was also a memorial held by the Ghost Tires Memorial where the community could openly grieve and remember the girls together.





NewsWaves 32 package aired on Oct. 20.

Solutions on What’s Next

In this crucial transition period where students who knew Asha, Deslyn, Niamh and Peyton graduate from the University, Thompson said it is critical that the Pepperdine community learns the legacies of the four girls.

With Pepperdine being on PCH, Thompson said the stories of the girls remains prevalent to everyone on campus.

“Reminding everybody of their names is important so that we can remember that their lives shouldn’t have been lost,” Thompson said.

Court TV Live Tik Tok posted on Aug. 7.

Herning said she has some ideas for how the University can keep their memory alive with incoming students. Herning suggested the University informs students and families about the four women during New Student Orientation, or when parking passes are handed out.

“Maybe they have a little pamphlet or like a little message in there either or about the girls or safe driving in general.” Herning said.

Regarding PCH safety, a press conference was held on Oct. 17, 2025 where Malibu council member Doug Stewart said there were safety measures for PCH expected to be running in early 2026.

