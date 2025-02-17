Keepin’ Malibu Caffeinated: The Best Coffee Shops in Malibu for Your Next Coffee Date

The inside of the Alfred cafe in the Malibu Country Mart on Feb. 11. The shop has changed their menu with the changing seasons, most recently adding their new strawberry matcha.

College students need coffee.

With long lectures, all-nighters and 8 a.m. classes, Seaver undergraduates can be spotted crowding the Starbucks line every morning.

While Seaver’s campus is home to convenient coffee options such as Starbucks and Waves Cafe, there are numerous off-campus spots nearby that not only serve delicious beverages, but also provide student discounts.

“I enjoy going off campus with friends to grab a drink,” junior IMC major Grace Mouw said.

Alfred Coffee

Alfred Coffee, located in the Malibu Country Mart, is a popular spot for Pepperdine students.

Since opening their first coffee shop in 2013, Alfred’s has attracted a devoted following with bold café designs and innovative drinks — most notably, their world-famous iced vanilla latte.

The outside of the Alfred cafe in the Malibu Country Mart on Feb. 11. The shop is open daily from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m..

The iced vanilla latte blends rich espresso and smooth vanilla syrup for a balanced, creamy and sweet coffee experience.

Arden Walter, first-year Political Science and English major, said she gets the vanilla latte with sugar-free vanilla and almond milk.

“I love Alfred. Their coffee is not too sweet and they don’t overdo it on the syrup,” Walter said. “Alfred’s coffee is, like, smooth and it’s a dark enough roast to where I can taste it with the syrup.”

As a double major, Walter said she relies heavily on caffeine to maintain her busy schedule in and out of class. On average, she drinks two to three cups of coffee a day.

“If I don’t have coffee, I can’t focus or get through the night writing papers,” Walter said. “When I have a paper due, I have a large intake of coffee.”

Walter said she finds herself at the Country Mart often to get her favorite drink at Alfred and hang out with friends amid her busy schedule.

Blue Bottle

Blue Bottle, located in the Malibu Park at Cross Creek, is known for its focus on coffee quality, sustainability, and craftsmanship.

Blue Bottle sits in the same parking lot as Whole Foods in the Malibu Park at Cross Creek. The Oakland-based shop released their new Cherry Blossom Latte on Feb. 14.

Blue Bottle originated in Oakland, California in 2002 and has since expanded to over 100 locations worldwide, according to Nestlé Global.

“I love that there’s a Blue Bottle near campus because I go to one all the time back home in San Diego,” first-year Biology major Lolly Arvizu said. “I like having a local California business to get coffee from.”

Blue Bottle is most well-known for its “New Orleans-Style Iced Coffee,” which is a cold brew coffee blend with chicory, according to The Harvard Crimson.

Unlike Walter, Arvizu drinks coffee simply for the enjoyment of having a beverage and does not rely on it to get through her studies. Her go-to order is an iced sweet latte with oat milk.

Broad Street Coffee Co.

Local Malibu company Broad Street Coffee Co. serves up more than just an average cup-of-joe. Broad Street has coffee, pastries, soft serve ice cream and speciality drinks, such as their french toast latte.

Broad Street Coffee is owned by the team behind Broad Street Oyster Co., a renowned seafood restaurant with multiple locations on PCH, including one in Malibu.

Broad Street Coffee sits between Sephora and Viba Alma Mater in the Malibu Country Mart. Broad Street Oyster Co. opened this first coffee location in 2017.

Luke Bailey, first-year Business Administration major and member of the Men’s Golf Team, is new to drinking coffee and said he is eager to try Broad Street.

Bailey said he started drinking iced coffee once or twice a week to stay awake throughout his busy days.

“Morning lifts at 6:30 a.m. make me need to have something to keep me going throughout the rest of my day,” Bailey said. “I need to be paying attention in my early morning classes –– [coffee] helps me think and pay more attention.”

Le Café de la Plage

Taking inspiration from French culture, Le Café de la Plage is home to a vast assortment of pastries and coffee.

Nestled in Point Dume Village, Le Café de la Plage offers a quiet study space just a short drive from Pepperdine, where guests can savor their coffee on a heated patio accompanied by the soothing melodies of French music.

Le Café de la Plage also has their own clothing brand, which they sell inside the café. Their motto “Only Good Vibes” can be seen on sweatshirts, hats, coffee mugs and other merchandise.

Their signature drink is their lavender honey latte, according to Yelp.

Homemade Coffee

Although Malibu is home to several coffee shops, many students turn to their personal coffee makers to brew their own signature roasts.

“I have my own Keurig where I make my own coffee in the morning,” first-year Psychology major Brett Blackburn said.

First-year Brett Blackburn makes a hot coffee in his dorm room Feb. 10. He said he has at least one cup a day to stay awake during his morning classes.

In the Pepperdine Code of Conduct, pod-style coffee makers are permitted in dorms and can offer busy students a convenient and cost-effective solution for their daily caffeine needs. Furthermore, Malibu prices often drive students away from going to their favorite coffee shops.

“Going off campus for coffee can get really expensive,” Blackburn said.

A standard pod-style coffee maker can cost as low as $39.99 on Amazon, which can make it an affordable investment compared to the recurring expense of purchasing coffee off-campus.

As a result, many students said they opt for the convenience of brewing their own coffee, allowing them to save money while still enjoying their daily caffeine fix.

Brewing Choices

Whether students prefer the rich, handcrafted brews of Malibu’s local cafés or the convenience of a dorm-room Keurig, coffee remains an essential part of campus life.

From trendy coffeehouse favorites to budget-friendly homemade cups, students can find several options for fueling long study sessions, early morning classes and social outings –– one cup at a time.

_________________________________

