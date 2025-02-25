Jumpstart Welcomes Alumna into Full-Time Position

Alumna Talita Tahincioglu (’24) stands for her new employee headshot outside the Tyler Campus Center on Dec. 10 Photos were taken for new employees’ ID photos as part of the onboarding process. Photos courtesy of Talita Tahincioglu

Shortly after her graduation from Seaver College, Pepperdine Jumpstart hired alumna Talita Tahincioglu (’24) to the position of co-site manager.

Tahincioglu graduated in December with a Bachelor’s in Psychology and a minor in Art. She began her full-time position at Jumpstart in January.

Jumpstart is a national organization that focuses on preparing preschoolers for kindergarten and helping children develop language and literacy skills according to their website. With over 200 schools in the program, it continues to grow across the country while hiring undergraduate students to further its mission.

Working with kids has been a constant in Tahincioglu’s life even prior to college. Tahincioglu said her family moved from Turkey to Irvine, Calif. her sophomore year of high school, where she soon began volunteering at a Turkish school in Orange County. From there, prior to starting her first year at Pepperdine in 2021, she had seen an Instagram post encouraging students to apply for Jumpstart.

“I was excited since I had been volunteering at the Turkish school and really enjoying working with the kids, and when I saw that I thought, ‘That sounds like fun, and really similar to what I am doing now,'” Tahincioglu said. “It all sounded incredible, and this was my first job application I ever did and first interview.”

As a first-year, Tahincioglu shared how she became a core member of Jumpstart but continued up the ladder each year. She worked as a team leader her sophomore year, a senior team leader her junior year and a program assistant her senior year.

“Working with the kids for so long, I feel more and more proud watching them achieve and accomplish — they start to feel like your own kids,” Tahincioglu said.

One of Tahincioglu’s favorite Jumpstart memories during her time as a student worker was Jumpstart For a Day (JFAD), where the Pepperdine Jumpstart team creates games, serves food and puts on performances for free for the students of their schools, their families and anyone wanting to join. With JFAD only happening once in the spring, it’s a big event that allows the Jumpstart teams to come together and serve the community.

Now that she has graduated, Tahincioglu has taken on a new role: a full-time position as the Jumpstart Co-Site Manager. She looks over the current Jumpstart student employees, conducts team leader meetings and assists with hiring, onboarding, exiting procedures and event planning.

“I think Jumpstart was the perfect place to do this, already being around this community and constantly feeling supported by my friends and bosses,” Tahincioglu said. “Now, working on the behind-the-scenes and still being able to be a part of the Jumpstart family has been incredible.”

The Jumpstart program not only changed Tahincioglu’s work life, but also furthered her personal life, she said.

“Graduating into this job, coming from the fires — everything had been changing and I was needing to take on new responsibilities,” Tahincioglu said. “I had gotten my first apartment, signed my first lease, so this all felt like it had really helped push me into the adult life.”

Prior to Tahincioglu joining the team, she said Jumpstart was experiencing a shifting of roles throughout the department.

During Tahincioglu’s onboarding process, Associate Director of Student Employment Tess Marme had been in charge and assisted Tahincioglu in preparing for the role.

Marme described working with Tahincioglu to be “an absolute joy” so far.

“She brings exceptional knowledge of Jumpstart, having served in the program,” Marme said. “Her various roles have given her a deeper understanding and unique perspective, which allow her to navigate the position with confidence and insight.”

Marme and Tahincioglu said working closely together during the transition of management led to a stronger relationship between them.

“On a more personal note, I’ve truly enjoyed our conversations — especially hearing about her fun and lively family,” Marme said. “She brings so much warmth and positivity to every interaction, making her a joy to work with.”

Jumpstart members surround Tahincioglu (center) as part of a spring training team bonding exercise March 2, 2024. All-day trainings are held once a semester for new and returning members to polish and renew their skills.

Tahincioglu’s co-workers furthered Marme’s sentiments, sharing how much she means to their Jumpstart community. They described her as caring and having a hardworking attitude.

Senior Manét Ensley has worked closely with Tahincioglu since their first year at Pepperdine.

“She came into this role much as she did with all the others — every time she came into this office, she tackled the work,” Ensley said. “She is one of the most caring people you will ever meet. She genuinely listens when you talk to her and is always there.”

Tahincioglu continues to work for Jumpstart, leading with kindness and strength to further share the Jumpstart mission of ensuring every child in America enters kindergarten prepared to succeed.

