Judge Delays Nitrous Oxide Discussion After No-Show From Bohm, Jackson





Fraser Michael Bohm (right) exits the Van Nuys Courthouse with defense attorneys Alan Jackson (middle) and Jacqueline Sparagna (left) after a pre-trial hearing Sept. 2. Neither Bohm nor Jackson appeared at the Nov. 4 pre-trial hearing. File photo by Amanda Monahan

Editor’s Note: This reporting is part of the Graphic’s ongoing coverage of the Oct. 2023 PCH crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart. For more information on the crash and the events that followed and a better understanding of ‘Our Girls,’ please see the following:

From 2023: Couch Time and Sunshine: Reminiscing on Moments of Friendship and Sisterhood

From 2024: A Year Later: How Best Friends Honor and Remember their Sisters

From 2025: Two Years Later: Malibu Honors ‘Our Four Girls’

Fraser Michael Bohm did not appear in court for the Nov. 4 pre-trial hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse. While associate defense attorney Jacqueline Sparagna was present at the hearing, defense attorney Alan Jackson was not.

The Nov. 4 pre-trial hearing was set to continue discussion regarding the nitrous oxide canister found in Bohm’s car after the Oct. 17, 2023 crash. However, due to an alleged medical situation involving Jackson, Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson postponed the discussion to a future date.

A member of the courtroom had asked Sparagna if Jackson was OK after the hearing concluded, to which she responded that Jackson was not currently in surgery and “just in a cast.”

Sparagna also informed the court that she had recently subpoenaed Blue Line Solutions, a public safety company focused on solutions to reduce speed, prevent crashes and save lives, according to the company’s website. Blue Line Solutions responded to Sparagna requesting an extension.

Rubinson delayed the discussion of the nitrous oxide tank and any remaining 402 motions to Nov. 20 at 9 a.m., at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

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Contact Amanda Monahan via email: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu or via Instagram: @amandamonahanjournalism