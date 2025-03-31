Jellycats Spark Cuddly Craze at Pepperdine

Adorable and irresistibly cuddly, Jellycat stuffed animals have become a beloved craze among Pepperdine students.

Jellycats are not an average teddy bear. The plush toys come in various shapes, sizes and objects.

“I have a tiny Jellycat coffee mug that is so cute,” first-year Gabi Garmon said. “I want to get a giant bunny Jellycat someday.”

While classic teddy bears and bunny stuffed animals are always an option, Jellycat is best known for its uniquely creative plush toys.

Their collection includes whimsical designs like a table tennis racket paddle a peanut, a stick bug and even a ginger root plant.

“I’ve been collecting Jellycats since I was 2,” junior Mason Turner said.

Where Jellycats Are Sold

Jellycat plush toys are available both online and in physical stores, according to the Jellycat website.

A wide selection can be found on the Jellycat website, Amazon and The Paper Store, among other online retailers.

Jellycat collectors often prefer to add to their collection by finding the stuffed animals in person rather than online, Turner said.

“It’s part of the experience to look at the whole stack of Jellycats sitting out in the store,” Turner said.

Some stores in Malibu are following the craze, as they stock the trendy stuffed animals in their inventories.

The Malibu Colony Company, located in the Malibu Country Mart, is one of them. The store has a whole wall dedicated to displaying the Jellycats they have for sale.

“I like to get them from Malibu Colony because they have a good collection,” junior Thalia Gurule said.

Ranch At The Pier, a store located on the Malibu Pier across from Malibu Farm, also sells Jellycats.

“I like to get Jellycats at the pier shop because they have so many in all different sizes,” Garmon said. “I think they have the best collection out of any store in Malibu.”

It’s a Lifestyle

Buying a Jellycat is more than just owning a cute and cuddly stuffed animal –– it is a lifestyle for students to bond with one another, Gurule said.

“[My friend and I] literally instantly connected when we started talking about [Jellycats],” Gurule said.

Gurule has been a passionate collector since she was in eighth grade and has amassed a collection of over 20 Jellycats. She said she carefully curates her collection, following a strict theme when selecting new additions.

“My side of the bedroom is kind of, like, white and, like, pops of pink,” Gurule said. “So a lot of my Jellycats follow the light pink or the tan or the white color.”

Gurule said she gets most of her Jellycats as gifts from family and friends.

Gurule’s roommate, junior Elizabeth Stansberry, is also a Jellycat collector. She said she collects green Jellycats to fit with the pink and green color scheme Gurule and her have in their dorm room.

“I have a ton of dinosaur ones, and the dinosaurs are so cute and they’re all green,” Stansberry said.

Both Gurule and Stansberry said they display their Jellycats on their beds, where they follow a categorized arrangement.

According to Stansberry, receiving a Jellycat as a gift is one of life’s greatest delights.

“I just know that whoever gave me the Jellycat really knows me and really knows exactly what my ideal gift is,” Stansberry said.

A Collector’s Dream

While Jellycats make charming and thoughtful gifts, they have also become coveted collectibles among enthusiasts.

Both Gurule and Stansberry consider themselves dedicated collectors and said they fully intend to continue expanding their ever-growing collections.

“My family is very supportive of my collection and my boyfriend will even get me new Jellycats to grow my collection,” Gurule said.

The Jellycat Fish & Chips Experience in London is a dream destination for avid collectors seeking to enhance their collections with rare and elusive pieces, Gurule said.

The exclusive storefront offers some of the most sought-after Jellycats, many of which are unavailable elsewhere. Gurule expressed her desire to visit the location and experience it firsthand.

Whether given as heartfelt gifts, discovered in local shops or tracked down as rare collectibles, Jellycats bring joy, creativity and a sense of shared enthusiasm to those who love them.

For collectors like Gurule, Stansberry and many others on campus, the Jellycat craze isn’t just a passing trend — it is a soft, squishy and enduring part of college life.

_________________________________

