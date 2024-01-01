In a ‘Dreamland’ with Spooky Mansion, Smiley Surf-Grooves Under the Neon Lights

They had their start performing in monster makeup, jamming at haunted houses and gathering fans, and this led the surf-soul-rock-n-roll band Spooky Mansion up and down the country — from Upstate New York to L.A., frontman Grayson Converse said.

Spooky Mansion played under the neon lights of Malibu’s coastal venue Aviator Nation’s Dreamland — a hidden oasis in the local music scene. Local bands Diners and Strange Case joined Spooky jMansion as they sent positive vibrations through the crowd Dec. 8.

“It’s upbeat, groovy and happy music and we like to think that most people leave the show feeling like life is a little more worth living,” Converse said.

San Fransisco-native Converse ran a seasonal haunted house in the Bay Area every year. He said he cast out of work musicians to play mummies, ghouls and mutants to perform “Monster Mash” and other Halloween tunes.

Later, after the haunted house was closed for the night, Converse said the musicians would stay and jam.

“Late at night after we’d close up, some of the musicians would stick around and jam. And so the band started — each of us still in our monster make-up, masks and wigs,” Converse said.

This was the start of Spooky Mansion, Converse said. They played in monster make-up, masks and wigs and won several prestigious haunted house awards and were featured on several late night T.V. shows as Spooky Mansion.

“We eventually dropped the costumes, sold the haunted house, and started our music career,” Converse said. “But the name stuck!”

The band has been playing together for 10 years, Converse said, and were delighted to bring their music to the Malibu coast. The show had an innate sense of underlying holiday joy, as the audience danced and reveled in the glee of being together.

“We’ve found that the thing that drives our music most is performing live for people,” Converse said.

The night featured a 40-minute set from each opener and an hour for the headliner. Close friends, family, and fans asking for autographs, all gathered and danced the night away in a small mosh pit.

With larger-than-life nutcrackers holding color-changing lanterns with eyes that move, the venue was filled with Christmas spirit — all while maintaining the classic retro ’70s feel that Dreamland is known for.

Despite the frontman’s name being “Converse,” he performed without any shoes, showing how comfortable he felt on stage. Spooky Mansion sang many of their popular songs, such as “The Curse/Hot Nerves.” It was clear their loyal fans had shown up for their favorite band, and the band members smiled through the night as they got lost in solos and rock interludes.

Photographer Dagmar was in the audience shooting photos of the show. She said she has been photographing shows for Aviator Nation for over two years and shoots shows she is interested in.

“Everyone here is so great and nice and loves each other, and everyone here loves music,” Dagmar said.

Dagmar has been following Spooky Mansion for eight years and even made a video to one of their songs in high school, she said.

“There is literally nothing better than live music,” Dagmar said.

Spooky Mansion leaves the audience with a happy feeling and groove in their step. It’s safe to say they belong among Malibu and its surf-loving, sunshine-worshiping community and its endless summer.

“People will move around and celebrate the beauty of the Lord above us, and all that this magnificent world has to offer,” Converse said.

___________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Email Beth Gonzales: beth.gonzales@pepperdine.edu