Humanities and Teacher Education Division Writes Official Statement on Weisman Censorship

Editor’s Note: In response to senior Pepperdine administrators censoring artwork at the Frederick R. Weisman Museum of Art in early October, faculty from Seaver College’s Humanities and Teacher Education Division crafted and sent the following statement to President Jim Gash, Provost Jay Brewster and Seaver College Dean Lee Kats on Nov. 3.

Statement from the Humanities and Teacher Education Division, Seaver College:

Dear President Gash, Provost Brewster, and Dean Kats,

We, the faculty of the Humanities and Teacher Education Division at Seaver College, fully support the statement issued by the Fine Arts Division in response to the removal of the “Hold My Hand in Yours” exhibition from the Weisman Museum. The museum’s closure has deeply impacted our students and faculty. Several HUTE instructors regularly integrate the Weisman Museum into their courses, and one of our faculty members collaborated on a CDIUR (Cross-Disciplinary Interdisciplinary Undergraduate Research) project that was featured there.

We stand with our colleagues in urging transparency, accountability, and a renewed institutional commitment to upholding artistic and academic freedom.

Sincerely,

On behalf of the Humanities and Teacher Education Division Faculty

