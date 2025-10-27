How to Study Abroad Without Draining Your Bank Account

Sophomore Jon Park (left), sophomore Adam Benyaich (middle) and sophomore Zach Greidanus (right) relax on the beach in Positano, Italy on Sept. 13. The group said they took a break from their studies to unwind by the water. Photo courtesy of Adam Benyaich

Approximately 95% of Pepperdine’s Seaver College undergraduate student body will study abroad at some point during their time here at Pepperdine. According to Pepperdine’s official website, studying abroad is a popular topic among students.

Budgeting for study abroad means planning expenses, tracking daily spending and making smart choices so everything can be enjoyed without a moment of worrying about overspending.

“When you’re going abroad, they only discuss that it’s going to be the same tuition, which is helpful, but I’m going to a different country,” sophomore Emma Hudelson said. “I would like a little more information about what I’m going to have to be paying for.”

Travel More, Spend Less

According to Pepperdine’s International Programs website, the university offers seven different campus-based study abroad programs, including Buenos Aires, Argentina, Florence, Italy, Heidelberg, Germany, Hauteville, Switzerland, London, United Kingdom, Washington, D.C. and newly added Kyoto, Japan.

Other summer faculty-led programs include Fiji: The Mission at Natuvu Creek, Edinburgh Theatre, Korea C3, Terra Argentina and Japan Perspectives.

Sophomore Adam Benyaich said he is studying abroad in Florence and shared a few tips and tricks on how he saves money while abroad.

Benyaich said budgeting money does not have to be as hard as it sounds.

With the expense of paying for breakfast and lunch already included in room and board fees, the cost of going out and buying dinner does not always have to be expensive.

Self-service restaurants are a go-to option for an affordable dinner costing as little as €10, Benyaich said.

“For anyone who plans to go abroad, make a list of your top places that you want to see and try to plan it as early as possible so you can budget for the things you like to do,” Benyaich said. “For more expensive trips and further flights, the more in advance you book, the cheaper it is.”

Benyaich said students also frequently use Italy’s local metro, bus or tram systems, or simply walk to travel to their next destination. Although varying by location and type of service, taking the bus in Italy costs as little as €1.50, making it a cost-effective option compared to Uber.

“You could genuinely spend under €1,000 a semester if you budget really well,” Benyaich said.

Hudelson said she is going abroad this spring to Heidelberg, Germany.

“The school should provide more scholarship opportunities abroad because I think they need to understand that a lot of the people who are studying abroad are looking for new experiences, and to immerse themselves in culture takes money,” Hudelson said.

As long as students remain eligible, institutional grants and/or scholarships will apply while abroad, according to Pepperdine’s official website.

However, Hudelson said she did not feel well–informed about certain scholarships and job opportunities Pepperdine offers while abroad.

Junior Madi Castellanos said she studied abroad in the fall of 2024 in London. With a Whole Foods grocery store nearby, going out to eat every night was not always the case for Castellanos while abroad in London.

Juniors Kinley Billinglsey (left), Madi Castellanos (middle) and Josie Politzer (right) at a football match at Wembley Stadium on Nov. 30. The group said they watched as the United States and England women’s teams faced off against each other. Photo courtesy of Madi Castellanos

Castellanos said making affordable meals at home helped her save a bit more money rather than going out.

“Overall, my number one tip is definitely plan ahead,” Castellanos said. “Think of all of the places that you might want to go and get a group of friends together, and that way it’s easier to split the cost of things like Airbnbs, or food if you are going to be cooking.”

Juniors Josie Politzer (left), Madi Castellanos (second to left), Kinley Billingsley (second to right) and Miriam Vacek (right) on a boat cruise down the Thames River in London on Dec. 11. The group said they celebrated the end of the fall semester with a boat party. Photo courtesy of Madi Castellanos

