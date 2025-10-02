Hotshots: World Series & Award Predictions for the 2025 MLB Season

Art by Cara Tang

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of the writer.

American League MVP: Cal Raleigh, C, Seattle Mariners

Runner-Up: Aaron Judge, RF, New York Yankees

This MVP race is neck and neck, and in other years, Aaron Judge has done enough to edge out Cal Raleigh. Judge leads the league in batting average, on-base percentage, OPS, runs scored, slugging percentage, you name it. But, Cal Raleigh, “The Big Dumper”, hits absolute bombs. Raleigh is hitting .247 with 60 home runs, 125 RBIs and sporting an OPS of .948, according to Baseball Reference. Raleigh is an anomaly in an era where catchers are usually poor hitters

This year, Raleigh broke the record for most home runs in a season from a catcher and a switch hitter, while leading the AL in runs batted in. He’s been able to maintain his impressive defense while dealing with the everyday rigors of a catcher.

The Seattle Mariners finished second in the AL and are a serious contender for the World Series. Raleigh has been a huge part in making that happen. Because Raleigh reached 60 home runs and a bit of voter fatigue clouds Aaron Judge, I’m going with the man with the best nickname in baseball to be your 2025 AL MVP.

National League MVP: Shohei Ohtani, TWP, Los Angeles Dodgers

Runner-Up: Juan Soto, RF, New York Mets

I’m saying it: the greatest baseball player we’ve ever seen wins the 2025 NL MVP.

Shohei Ohtani has hit 55 home runs, 102 RBIs, 108 walks, 20 stolen bases, while leading the league in runs scored, slugging percentage, OPS and total bases, according to Baseball Reference. Did I mention that he pitches too? The man they call “Sho-Time” has a 2.87 ERA, 62 K’s, .574 OPS allowed and a 1.04 WHIP in his first season back from Tommy John surgery.

While Juan Soto has gotten hot with a ridiculous 1.174 OPS through August and September, it was too little, too late. Ohtani runs away with his fourth MVP, becoming the second player in MLB history to win at least four MVPs.

American League Cy Young: Tarik Skubal, LHP, Detroit Tigers

Runner-Up: Garrett Crochet, LHP, Boston Red Sox

For the second consecutive season, Tarik Skubal will win the AL Cy Young, becoming the first back-to-back AL Cy Young winner since Pedro Martinez did it in 1999-2000. This season, Skubal clinched the award with a 2.21 ERA, .89 WHIP and 241 strikeouts in 195 ⅓ innings according to MLB.com. Skubal leads all pitchers in pitching run value and strike-out to walk ratio, according to Baseball Savant.

Although Red Sox LHP Garrett Crochet had another outstanding season, this award isn’t particularly close. Let’s just hope his efforts were enough to get the Detroit Tigers into the playoffs.

National League Cy Young: Paul Skenes, RHP, Pittsburgh Pirates

Runner-Up: Cristopher Sanchez, LHP, Philadelphia Phillies

The NL Cy Young is Paul Skenes, and Paul Skenes only. Posting an eye-popping 1.97 ERA along with 216 strikeouts and 42 walks over 187 innings, Skenes leads all qualified pitchers in ERA, WHIP, FIP and WAR. Against the former first overall pick, batters have hit .209 against his 100+ mph fastball, .144 against the sweeper and an insane .095 batting average against his changeup, according to Baseball Savant.

At just 23 years old, Skenes has a chance to be the second player in MLB history to win the National League Rookie of the Year and Cy Young award in back-to-back seasons. I don’t see a world where Skenes doesn’t win at least five Cy Young’s by the time it’s all said and done.

American League Reliever of the Year: Aroldis Chapman, LHP, Boston Red Sox

Runner-Up: Andres Munoz, RHP, Seattle Mariners

Who would’ve thought, at age 37, Aroldis Chapman would be having the best season of his 16-year career? This year, Chapman focused on fastball command for the first time and it has led to his best season yet. Thank you, Connor Wong.

Chapman won’t catch Royals closer Carlos Estevez for the AL lead in saves, but he has 30 saves, an incredible 1.19 ERA, 83 strikeouts and 15 walks in 60 ⅓ innings, according to Baseball Savant. Batters facing “The Cuban Missile” are hitting .159 against his triple-digit fastball, .104 against his sinker, .161 against his slider and an unfathomable .097 average against his split-finger fastball — and that’s even if they make contact with his pitches. A whopping 37% of hitters have struck out against Chapman.

Spending six years in the AL East with the New York Yankees, fans of the Boston Red Sox have seen Chapman’s brilliance from up close. Now, they have the Cuban flamethrower leading their bullpen in their quest for their 10th World Series championship.

National League Reliever of the Year: Edwin Diaz, RHP, New York Mets

Runner-Up: Robert Suarez, RHP, San Diego Padres

After missing all of 2023 with a ruptured patella tendon, Edwin Diaz has shown that he wouldn’t let the injury stop him from regaining his all-star form. Making his third All-Star team this year, Diaz has pitched to a 1.63 ERA, 0.91 WHIP, 98 strikeouts and a 0.502 OPS allowed, according to Baseball Reference.

Converting 28 saves, the Dominican closer has struck out 40% of the batters he’s faced. Having his best season since 2022, Diaz’s performance is a testament to the adversity and hard work he put himself through to come back. If the Mets make the postseason, there’s not many pitchers you’d rather have closing a game than him.

American League Rookie of the Year: Nick Kurtz, 1B, Oakland Athletics

Runner-Up: Roman Anthony, OF, Boston Red Sox

6 for 6 with four home runs, six RBIs and 19 total bases. Over a week, that would be an impressive feat for any hitter. On July 25, Oakland Athletics rookie Nick Kurtz accomplished all that in a single game against the Houston Astros.

Ever since, Kurtz has separated himself from the rest of the pack, leading all AL rookies in home runs, RBI, walks, OPS and runs scored, according to Baseball Reference. If Kurtz were called up in March instead of April, conversations would be had on which one of Judge, Raleigh or Kurtz deserves to take home the AL MVP. That’s how good Nick Kurtz has been.

Under a complicated relocation to Las Vegas, the Oakland faithful haven’t had much to cheer about over the past couple years. As a last hurrah to the legacy of the Oakland name, the fans deserve to see one of their own take home the award.

National League Rookie of the Year: Cade Horton, RHP, Chicago Cubs

Runner-Up: Drake Baldwin, C, Atlanta Braves

When the Chicago Cubs drafted Cade Horton with the seventh overall pick in the 2022 MLB Draft, many viewed it as a surprising pick, coming off a junior season where he had a 4.86 ERA. Two years later, Horton looks like the steal of the draft.

When ace Shota Imanaga hit the 15-day IL in early May, the Cubs were in dire need of starting pitching. They turned to their first round talent Cade Horton, in hopes he could eat up some innings.

Horton made his major league debut on May 10th and had a decent first half of the season for a rookie, rocking a 4.45 ERA through 10 starts. However, since the All-Star break, Horton has looked like the best pitcher in baseball. Over 12 starts, Horton has an ERA and WHIP better than Skubal and Skenes, the two leaders for the Cy Young in their leagues, according to MLB.com.

The race is still close with Atlanta Braves catcher Drake Baldwin hitting .275 with 19 home runs, 79 RBIs and showing impressive defensive abilities at catcher, according to Baseball Reference. However, the deciding factor between the two is that Horton has helped his team get to the playoffs, while Baldwin’s will be watching from their couches. Give me Cade Horton to win NL Rookie of the Year.

2025 World Series Champions: San Diego Padres

On July 31st, 2025, A.J Preller, General Manager of the San Diego Padres, completed trades with the Oakland Athletics, Baltimore Orioles, Kansas City Royals and Milwaukee Brewers, all in the span of six hours. Headlined by star closer Mason Miller, all-star DH/OF Ryan O’Hearn and defensive OF Ramon Laureano, Preller got the impact players he wanted.

However, it came at the cost of 11 prospects out of their farm system, including , Leo DeVries, MLB Pipeline’s 3rd overall prospect, who has been touted as a potential superstar. Preller had been called everything from magnificent to downright crazy.

But, this roster is the deepest in all of baseball, with superstars OF Fernando Tatis Jr and 3B Manny Machado, a rotation led by Nick Pivetta and Michael King, and the strength of their team: their terrifying bullpen. Most importantly, they have the Friar Faithful selling out Petco Park every night ready to cheer on their team. Those fans deserve it.

The Padres have never won a World Series. They’ve spent money on superstar free agents, made season-defining trades and developed extremely well — and it still hasn’t happened. In the mean time, the Padres have seen the Dodgers do exactly that and get everything they’ve wanted.

The teams that take home the World Series aren’t always the best, but the ones that get hot at the right time and play the best defense do. The San Diego Padres are riding a four game win streak and are top three in nearly every pitching category. This team is going to do it, going through the Cubs, Brewers, Dodgers and Yankees to do so.

__________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Marcos Lizarraga by email: marcos.lizarraga@pepperdine.edu