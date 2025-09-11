Hotshots: 2025 NFL Season Awards Predictions

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of this writer

The NFL season is underway as week one comes to an end. The 53-man rosters are solidified, and America is buzzing after a long offseason. Last season had some incredible narratives, with rookies taking over the league and a very close MVP race.

Here’s my prediction for the 2025 season.

Super Bowl Pick: Ravens vs. Packers

With the addition of one of the best defensive players in the league — outside linebacker Micah Parsons — the Green Bay Packers are poised to make a deep playoff run.

Adding weapons for quarterback Jordan Love, such as wide receivers Matthew Golden and Savion Williams, on top of already having Josh Jacobs, Jayden Reed and Romeo Doubs, the Packers have become the third favorite to come out of the NFC, according to ESPN.

Quarterback Lamar Jackson is coming off one of the most efficient quarterback seasons ever and was the 2024 MVP runner-up, behind quarterback Josh Allen, according to Pro Football Reference.

Safety Malachi Starks looks to fill the gap the Baltimore Ravens had on defense last season, while their front seven is debatably the best in the league, led by linebacker Roquan Smith. Along with an elite offseason from the Ravens, there is zero reason to doubt this team.

Both teams have great leaders in their coaching departments, with Head Coach Matt LeFleur looking to bring the Packers back to their elite form and Head Coach John Harbaugh entering his 18th season with the Ravens.

Super Bowl Winner: Green Bay Packers

Love was terrible last year against the Eagles in the NFC Wildcard, throwing three interceptions and putting up 10 points on offense. However, Love with a LeFleur offense paired with a Jeff Hafley defense will be one of the most well-rounded teams in the league.

Love played well two years back in the playoffs, proving to fans he has the talent to win big games, but he needs to control his turnovers. With two years starting under his belt, this is a make-or-break year for Love, and I think this is the year where he shows he can be elite.

The Hafley-ran defense was among the top 10 in his first season as defensive coordinator. Despite the questionable cornerback group, cornerback Nate Hobbs was a solid pickup this offseason, and their strong safety core can easily make up for the gaps.

Most Valuable Player: Joe Burrow

Quarterback Joe Burrow put up an unforgettable season last year, but Allen and Jackson overshadowed him completely. This year for Burrow looks to be the same, now with wide receivers Ja’Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on new contracts.

Despite the Bengals’ lackluster defense, Burrow and his offense can be the deciding factor when it comes to winning games, and this is the year the Bengals return to the playoffs.

Burrow looks hungry to win and ready to bring back their 2021 season magic and return to the win column.

Offensive Player of the Year: Ja’Marr Chase

After signing his four-year, $161-million contract this offseason, Chase looks ready to dominate the league after having a great preseason.

Chase is a prime candidate for OPOY after having a triple crown season last year, according to ESPN, leading the league in receptions, touchdowns and yards.

With Burrow as his quarterback and a great receiver core behind him, Chase can easily recreate his 2024 season and potentially be the first receiver in NFL history to reach 2,000 yards this upcoming season.

Defensive Player of the Year: Jared Verse

Edge rusher Jared Verse just had a historic rookie season and took home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award in 2024. There is zero reason to doubt this man will be just as dominant heading into the 2025 season.

Alongside a young but very talented Los Angeles Rams defensive line, Verse was a menace against both the run and pass offense, making a huge impact in all 17 games in 2024.

Pro Football Focus gave him an 89.3 grade last season, which ranked ninth amongst all edge rushers, as he was ahead of names like Will Anderson Jr. and Trey Hendrickson. I predict Verse to lead the league in tackles for loss and quarterback hits this season.

Offensive Rookie of the Year: TreVeyon Henderson

The New England Patriots have an easy schedule, a rising star at quarterback and a new head coach who looks hungry to win. On top of that, running back TreVeyon Henderson has been a workhorse back since his freshman year at Ohio State University.

Henderson is one of the most talented running backs in this already stacked draft class, and his pairing with Maye only makes his odds of being dominant in his rookie year higher.

Having three seasons with over 1,000 yards and 10 touchdowns on a contending college football team may not always translate to the NFL, but Henderson’s incredible work ethic and flashy skills are already being praised around the league, according to CBS Sports.

Defensive Rookie of the Year: Mike Green

The Ravens drafting Starks and edge rusher Mike Green within the first two rounds of the 2025 draft is scary for the rest of the league.

Green fell to the middle of the second round of the draft despite being a projected late first-rounder. The Ravens quickly snatched him and added them to an already stacked front seven, which gives Green a great chance to learn and grow quickly as a rookie.

Green is a player who had 17.0 sacks at Marshall University in his final year, which led the entire Sun Belt Conference, according to ESPN. His insane athleticism and speed off the line make him a formidable force that should immediately make an impact on a great defense.

