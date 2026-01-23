Hotshots: 2025 NFL Playoff Predictions

Art by Ava Anderson

Transparency Item: This is the opinion and perspective of this writer.

The NFL playoffs are underway, and after a great first two playoff weekends, football fans are set up for an entertaining final month.

Here’s my predictions for the final two rounds of the 2025 playoffs.

NFC Championship: Seahawks vs. Rams

The Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams will meet for the third time this season after splitting the regular season series 1-1.

The Seahawks have arguably the best defense in the NFL right now, holding the San Francisco 49ers to just six points in the NFC Divisional Round. Seattle’s defense, paired with their wide receiver duo of Jaxon Smith-Njibga and Rashid Shaheed, will prove tough for the Rams to stop.

Alongside their talent on offense and defense, the Seahawks have a great special teams unit, led by the main kick returner, Shaheed.

On the other side of the isle, the Rams have had one of the most electric offenses led by quarterback and MVP-favorite Matthew Stafford. Stafford’s supporting cast cannot go unmentioned too, as wide receivers Puka Nacua and Davante Adams along with running back Kyren Williams have produced great numbers this season.

The Rams defense has been on and off this season, especially in the latter weeks and the first two rounds of playoffs. Their biggest issue is defensive back, as one of their starting corners, Akhello Witherspoon, went down for the rest of the playoffs with a shoulder injury, according to CBS.

NFC Championship Winner: Rams

This game could go either way, but the Rams experience in the playoffs along with a better coaching staff will bring them over the hump.

Despite their slump in the last month compared to earlier in the season, Rams Head Coach Sean McVay is still one of the best coaches in the league while Stafford has proven his ability in the playoffs with his time on the Rams.

While the Seahawks may have a better team on paper, quarterback Sam Darnold has yet to be truly tested in the playoffs. Last year in the NFC Wildcard, football fans watched Darnold collapse against the Rams while on the Minnesota Vikings, and it is difficult to think it will not happen again.

This game ultimately comes down to Darnold’s ability to manage a game, and the Rams will exploit that through bull rushing and forcing Darnold into throws that he will not be able to make.

Seahawks Head Coach Mike Macdonald and Offensive Coordinator Klint Kubiak have exceeded expectations, but their lack of experience in a deep playoff run will show in this game against the Rams.

I have the Rams winning, 31-27.

AFC Championship: Patriots vs. Broncos

In a rematch of the 2014 and 2016 AFC Championships, we see a return of the New England Patriots and Denver Broncos but with a whole new look for both teams.

The Patriots, led by quarterback Drake Maye, have been one of the most well-rounded teams in the NFL this year. While they have had an easy schedule on paper, their dominance and ability to control games shows NFL fans not to doubt this team.

While their offense may not have any star weapons, Head Coach Mike Vrabel and Offensive Coordinator Josh McDaniels have been able to utilize their players effectively. The defense has also produced great numbers as well, ranking fourth in points allowed this season, according to Pro Football Reference.

The Broncos had a historic season this year, marking 11 one-score wins in the 2025 regular season, according to Pro Football Reference and following with a 33-30 win against the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Divisional.

Despite the win, quarterback Bo Nix will have to miss the rest of the playoffs due to a fractured ankle, leaving quarterback Jarrett Stidham as the starter. The Broncos still have one of the best defenses in the NFL, along with a solid run game led by running backs RJ Harvey and potentially JK Dobbins, if he returns from injury.

The Broncos have relied on their defense plenty of times this season, but Nix has also been incredibly clutch in the fourth quarter, proving that a win this week will be difficult.

Head Coach Sean Payton has reemerged as one of the best coaches in the league this past two seasons, but this will be a true test for him against a disciplined Patriots team.

AFC Championship Winner: Patriots

The Patriots will win this game as long as they stay patient and play smart football. Despite the Broncos elite defense, a backup quarterback making his first start of the season in the AFC Championship is a recipe for disaster.

Not only are the Patriots a better team overall, the Broncos have had plenty of lucky breaks this season, and this is where the luck comes to an end. Vrabel will exploit a weakened Broncos offense, and Maye will bounce back from a mediocre first two playoff games.

I have the Patriots taking the game comfortably, 27-13.

Super Bowl Winner: Rams

Super Bowl 53 ended as one of the most boring of the 21st century as the Patriots beat the Rams 13-3. This rematch will prove to be different, as both teams have completely changed in every aspect.

While Vrabel is an experienced playoff coach, making the 2020 AFC Championship with the 9-7 Tennessee Titans, McVay has already hit double-digit playoff wins in his career along with his 1-1 Super Bowl record, according to Pro Football Reference.

Both teams are almost dead even in talent, as the Patriots make up for their lack of offensive stars in a strong defense and the Rams make up for the lackluster defense in one of the best offenses in the league. This game will come down to who is more disciplined and experienced as well as who can limit mistakes.

This Super Bowl matchup could go either way, but ultimately Sean McVay’s ability to close out games after nearly losing is unmatched.

I have the Rams winning, 28-24.

Super Bowl MVP: Puka Nacua

As for Super Bowl MVP, the last wide receiver to win was Cooper Kupp for the Rams at Super Bowl 56. In his career in the playoffs, Nacua has been incredibly productive, averaging 97.8 yards per game, according to Pro Football Reference.

Despite his matchup against Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez, Nacua has proven throughout this season he can go toe to toe with any elite corner. Nacua in the NFC Wildcard and Divisional has put up 15 catches for 167 yards and two total touchdowns, according to Pro Football Reference.

I have Nacua finishing the game with eight catches for 135 yards and two touchdowns, solidifying him as the best receiver in the NFL.

