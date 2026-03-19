Gym Looks to AI for More Precise Physical Fitness

Fred Fitness is open for business Nov. 7. Fred Fitness has one location in Santa Monica, and another in Culver City expected to open in late summer 2026. Photos by Nick Charkhedian

The future of fitness is here.

As visitors scroll through Fred Fitness’ website, those words, “the future of fitness is here,” are prominently plastered in big letters. Artificial intelligence has dominated the evolution of technology in recent years and has seemingly reached every facet of electronic lives. Now it’s reaching our physical lives.

Entrepreneur Alfred Enzensberger previously owned a chain of gyms in Europe called Clever Fit, which spans across 500 gyms and over 1 million members. Andre Enzensberger, Alfred’s brother and CEO of Fred Fitness, said Alfred Enzensberger and a Munich-based equipment manufacturer joined forces to change fitness — in Santa Monica — with a clear goal.

“To revolutionize fitness once and for all,” Andre Enzensberger said. “It’s been the same for decades: we lift things up and we put things down. But in recent years, especially now with the emergence of AI, we just have the ability to lift things up and put things down more efficiently and with real thought behind it.”

Fred Fitness advertises itself as LA’s first AI-powered gym, but Andre Enzensberger said it’s really the world’s first full-scale AI-powered gym. Andre Enzensberger said the choice to be the self-proclaimed city’s first rather than world’s first is because “world’s kind of sounds ridiculous.”

Fred Fitness is unique in how they’ve built an entire model around AI rather than incorporating it into sections of equipment, said Miguel Alvino, general manager of Fred Fitness.

How It Works

A membership at the gym — starting at $100 per month, according to their website — includes a workout plan customized to each member’s fitness and targeted at their fitness goals.

People who want to become members first take a 45-minute assessment that tests their metabolism, mobility, strength and cardio, which makes up their “BioAge.” Next, the gym’s AI software asks members questions about fitness goals, such as how many days a week they want to work out and whether there are specific areas they would like to focus on, Alvino said.

Once the assessment is complete, the gym’s AI software is able to generate a plan specific to each member.

Members have a wristband they can tap onto different machines, which allows their personal stats or needs to be presented through the machine. The machine shows members their real age and strength BioAge, which personalizes their training weights based on strength tests.

Miguel Alvino, general manager of Fred Fitness, exercises on a machine at Fred Fitness on Nov. 7. Alvino said the equipment at Fred Fitness is more advanced than anything else on the market.

The AI software provides members with specific breakdowns of their body and instructions on how to reach their fitness goals with plans. Members can access these plans through an app on their phone that includes videos of how to perform specific exercises. Tests send electricity through the body by using machines that give members an initial idea of their strength, Andre Enzensberger said.

While the process is complicated on the back end, for users, it’s as simple as scanning in with their wristband and going right for the workout, Andre Enzensberger said.

“No intimidation, no guesswork,” Andre Enzensberger said.

The AI software accounts for exercise’s range of motion, weight and time under tension, meaning users can begin their workout by simply tapping their wristband. When working out on a machine, members play a virtual game where they attempt to catch coins to a pace deemed optimal for their fitness goals by the software.

Every six weeks, the way members do their workouts changes in order to fight plateauing. Machines can change from adaptive training, which changes weight to ensure members do their workout until failure, to negative training, which provides additional stimulus to muscles, according to EGYM.

“You’re not just paying attention to how you look, but also how you feel inside, also how you move,” Alvino said. “You want to feel healthy.”

Dealing With AI

In September 2025, Pew Research reported 95% of U.S. adults say they have heard at least a little about artificial intelligence, a 10% increase from three years earlier. As AI continues to grow in regular use for everyday life, there’s uncertainty about it, Andre Enzensberger said.

“Not even us — the world’s first AI gym — have a clear vision of how far it’s going to evolve to change the fitness industry even more than it already has in this very beginning stage,” Andre Enzensberger said. “But what we do know is that there is no setback as of right now because it’s only been helping people gain results.”

Andre Enzensberger said the idea is to use AI to provide tools and solutions to the gym’s members in order to give them a way to train effectively and efficiently — without eliminating the human aspect at all.

Employees at Fred Fitness are called member concierges because they’re not just front desk staff, Alvino said. Anybody the gym hires has to understand fitness in general, and they learn everything they need to know how to do in an assessment.

Andre Enzensberger said the trainers they have at Fred Fitness complement the AI precision.

“It’s just a nice handshake between man and technology,” Andre Enzensberger said.

Andre Enzensberger sits inside Fred Fitness on Nov. 18. Enzensberger is the CEO of Fred Fitness and brother of Alfred Enzensberger.

While there are bugs and updates that come with the products at Fred Fitness, Alvino said they’re constantly working out the bugs. Alvino pointed out that in order to maximize the AI fitness they have, the human touch and the AI need to come together.

“I know there’s this misconception that’s like ‘AI is taking over everything and we’re getting rid of humans,’” Alvino said. “Actually, we’re giving people more of a job opportunity to be able to help people interact. The AI is simply a tool.”

There’s something very beautiful about “old-school working out,” but at the same time, there’s something also very beautiful about having technology lend you the helping hand, especially when you’re not an expert in how to use traditional equipment, Andre Enzensberger said.

As for security concerns, Andre Enzensberger said members’ data is “very secure” with the equipment manufacturer.

Personal Experience

Andre Enzensberger said he has been struggling with his weight for most of his life, but now, it’s his own gym that has put him on the right path.

“It’s the first thing that’s made a difference in anything I’ve ever tried,” Andre Enzensberger said

With the data the gym has, Andre Enzensberger said all of their members see an increase of 18% in their strength in their first two months as long as they go to the gym three days a week.

Fred Fitness member Frances Nin said she always liked working out at home, but started going to the gym within the past couple years. She was faced with a problem: she didn’t know exactly which machines to use or what to do.

“I love being here because the workouts are impeccable,” Nin said. “The workouts are just more efficient than I’ve ever gotten at any other gym, or even working out at home.”

Alvino spoke about his own experience working out, and how he was able to track the stats beyond the weight. After 21 days of working out and taking assessments, the scale showed the same weight, but the assessments showed that he had lost four pounds of body fat and replaced it with four pounds of muscle.

“My clothes fit differently, I felt different,” Alvino said. “That’s actually the most important thing. Then you realize, weight’s not that relevant, weight’s not that important. It’s all the other things that actually matter. So that ended up being a huge eye-opener for me.”

The gym’s first location in Santa Monica’s grand opening was in February 2025, according to KTLA. About a year and a half later, the gym’s second location in Culver City is set to open in late summer 2026, according to the Fred Fitness website.

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Email Nick Charkhedian: nareg.charkhedian@pepperdine.edu