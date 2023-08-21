Graphic Print Edition 08.21.23

News
A Second Church of Christ Congregation: Waves Church Launches at Pepperdine
Good News: Hold On to the 5%, and Make the Most of College
Pepperdine’s 990 Reveals Top Paid Employees for 2021
Reporting Sexual Misconduct: How Pepperdine Handles the Process
Food For ‘Everybody:’ Two New Restaurants Come To Malibu
Organizations, Policies, Volunteers and More Help Address Animal Overcrowding in the L.A. Shelter System
Perspectives
Staff Editorial: The Graphic Reintroduces Themselves
Opinion: Not All Friends Can Be Roommates
Opinion: Sunlight Exposure is Key to Your Health
Opinion: Astrology And Relationships On Campus – Is There Any Cosmic Truth To It?
Opinion: Christ Pantocrator Teaches Balance
Opinion: Breakfast Brings the Sunshine
Advice Column: Surfing Through First Semester
Opinion: Are You Busy, or Are You Avoiding Being Alone With Your Own Thoughts?
Life and Arts
NSO at Pepperdine University: The Journey of Finding A New Home
Finding Myself and Family Roots in Florence
Following the Music on My Way Back to London Again
Living the Swiss Dream: Laughter, Friendships and Gelato
Finding Family in Florence Through Food and Friends
Concert Recap: Live Music Waves Loved This Summer
Music Rewind Review: The Songs That Shined This Summer
Summer Blockbusters: Box Office Successes like ‘Barbie’ Bring Audiences Back to the Movies
Theatre and Screen Arts Majors React to the Actors and Writers Strike
Sports
Pepperdine Welcomes Large Influx of Transfer Student Athletes to Start the New Year
Women’s Soccer Looks Ahead Toward the Coming Year
Waves Baseball Looks Toward Professional Careers