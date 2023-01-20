Graphic Print Edition: 01-20-2023

|
News
- Jordan Summer Program Takes a Pause for Summer 2023
- Good News: A Stuffed Animal That I Cherish
- IP Dean Candidates Connect To Students Through Forums
- Rain or Shine: Pepperdine Welcomes Students in Spring NSO
- Lausanne Students Struggle to Vote in Midterm Elections while Abroad
- An Authentic Friend: Remembering Lawrence Hornbaker
Perspectives
- Staff Ed: When It’s Raining, It’s Pouring
- Letter to the Editor: Previous Chaplain Shaya Aguilar Shares Experience with the Hub
- Opinion: AI Offers Advantages to Academia
- Opinion: Negative Reliance Upon Social Media Is Too Much
- Opinion: Choose Humanities Over Tech
Life & Arts
- Pepperdine Waves Prepare for Spring ‘23
- Pepperdine Waves Debate Team is Reimagining the Benefits of Debate
- The Reality of Reality Dating Shows: Students Express Their Thoughts on the Genuineness of Relationships
- Students Share Their Opinions on Erewhon: An Organic Oasis or Overpriced Luxury Market?
Sports