Good News: Storytelling through Design

Pages of the Graphic’s print edition are spread out to show the award-winning designs. Photo by Betsy Burrow

Graphic design has played a huge role within my life. Ever since I was a child, I have been praised for my creativity, yet I felt traditional art was not the avenue for me. I began searching for a way to express myself.

My world then changed when I found graphic design.

In my first year of high school, I needed to sign up for an elective class. While looking at the class offerings, one class stood out to me: Introduction to Graphic Design. I immediately signed up for it, and to this day it has been one of the most important and life-changing decisions I have ever made.

Graphic design gave me an outlet to express myself. Through it, I could create anything my mind could think of. From logos to posters, graphic design handed me the ability to stretch my creativity and express myself in a way I never thought possible.

Since then, I have designed sweatshirts, logos, posters, birthday cards, maps and even created my own font. Through these projects, I learned new tools and techniques. I discovered a new way I could communicate with the world around me.

Design is more than layout and aesthetics; it tells a story. Design communicates to the viewer by drawing on emotions to convey meaning. Understanding use of color, typography, layout and image making enables designers to create the best possible work, which ultimately presents the viewer with a narrative.

While I sometimes struggle to communicate through written word, design enables me to communicate through imagery. I can tell a story through graphics and branding. I can describe a narrative through color and typography. Design gives me an avenue of self-expression and enables me to tell important stories about others and their lives.

Designing for Pepperdine Graphic Media enabled me to explore a different area of visual communications: the intersection of design and journalism. With the same goal in mind of telling a story, design and journalism work together to draw in audiences to inform the world about what happens around them.

Being creative director has given me the opportunity to mentor others and show them how to design. I get to witness writers and editors gain the ability to display their written narratives through layouts and imagery.

I continue to learn more everyday about design and its infinite possibilities. Design is all around us. It is incorporated throughout our everyday lives. Once you unlock an understanding of design, you are free to explore life in a whole new way.

____________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Betsy Burrow via email: betsy.burrow@pepperdine.edu