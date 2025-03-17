Good News: Follow What Fills Your Heart

When I first became a student journalist, I didn’t know what to expect. The opportunity to write was enough for me, let alone have my writing published and printed.

Yet, what I soon came to discover was the stigma that surrounds the world of journalism, both professionally and across college campuses. Readers accuse journalists of being biased, and writers are criticized for sharing the stories they are passionate about. I wondered if I would ever survive in a field like this.

But, I stuck with it, and the fulfillment I have received has continued to show me why I do what I do, each and every day.

For the last few days of spring break, several members of the Graphic staff, including myself, attended the Associate Collegiate Press‘s National College Media Conference in Long Beach. The conference provided opportunities to learn from professionals, connect with other student journalists and members of our staff were fortunate enough to be keynote speakers and panelists.

As we attended various sessions and award shows, I came to notice something I had never felt before — an unwavering amount of support, recognition and encouragement across the journalism community.

I have always felt like my work is important to me, whether it was sharing about first lady Joline Gash’s upbringing, giving Pepperdine parents a space to reflect on sending their kids off to college or shedding light on how our community was grappling with housing losses after the Palisades Fire. These stories and every story I’ve written mean so much to me, and giving people a platform to share their own story is something I hope to never lose touch with.

Although this fulfillment and support comes from within my journalism community, what I’ve ultimately come to realize is the importance of following what makes your heart full, even if you might face some hurdles along the way. A bad review or a critical comment mean nothing compared to a life of fulfillment and purpose.

