Good News: Finding Joy in the Little Things

From left to right juniors Katie Bain, Carmen Baldridge, Alicia Dofelmier and Kyla Randle smile at the Board event: “Love at First Chapter,” at Mullin Town Square on Feb. 8. We enjoyed getting to spend time together and find new books to read. Photos courtesy of Alicia Dofelmier

If there’s one lesson I’m going to take away from the past couple months, it’s that finding joy in the little things can make life a whole lot easier to manage.

From ending last semester with the Franklin Fire to beginning this semester on Zoom, we’ve had our challenges. But, its taught me that life’s smallest moments are oftentimes the ones that can bring me the most happiness.

For example, when my suitemates, Carmen Baldridge, Katie Bain and I evacuated from Franklin, we played upbeat pop songs to keep our spirits up. While Franklin was terrifying, singing “Pink Pony Club,” by Chappell Roan at the top of our lungs is a memory I will always hold on to.

Additionally, even though starting the semester on Zoom meant we had to wait longer to meet our teachers and see our friends again, it enabled me to spend more time at home with my parents.

After having gone abroad last year to Switzerland and missing out on a lot of special events and holidays, it was nice being able to spend that extra week at home with them. While that may not be a huge life event, it was a moment where I found a bright spot.

More recent examples include attending Reel Stories and attending the Student Programming Board’s Event, “Love at First Chapter.”

Junior Vera Syers and Alicia Dofelmier pose for a picture at Reel Stories Jan. 31. We enjoyed getting to dress up and take cute pictures together. Photos courtesy of Alicia Dofelmier

I had been looking forward to Reel Stories for a while after missing it last year and it was so much fun. Being able to dress up and take pictures on the red carpet with all my friends was a great way to end January.

Then, in early February attending the Board Event, Love at First Chapter, with Carmen and Katie was an amazing way to start off the month. Plus, our other suitemate, Kyla Randle, is part of the Board and helped put on the event, so not only did we get to enjoy the event but we also got to support her.

While all of these events may not be my most life-changing experiences, they are prime examples of finding joy in the little things. From experiencing fires to mudslides the end of last semester going into this semester has been rough but it’s the little things and the little moments that bring me joy.

They remind me that despite life sometimes being tough, there are so many more things to enjoy.

