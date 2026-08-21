Good News: Community Found in House Hopping

A collage of Managing Editor Amanda Monahan’s summer spent house hopping in Malibu. Monahan stayed in three faculty homes over the summer. Photos by Amanda Monahan

In the past four years, I have lived in seven different homes. As I am no stranger to shifting between my varying houses over the years, I have learned that sometimes home is not within the confines of four walls and a roof.

This summer, I felt particularly inclined to stay in a place I won’t be able to call home much longer: Malibu.

Going into my senior year, I have spent a lot of time reflecting on my past three years at Pepperdine. And as my time here comes to a close, I have realized what a blessing it is to live in Malibu — something I will likely never have the opportunity to do again.

When Elizabeth Smith, director of Pepperdine Graphic Media and associate professor of Journalism, asked if I would want to take care of her three pets while she taught abroad in Florence, Italy, I grew excited about spending my first summer in Malibu. But I had no idea that I would go on to live in two more faculty homes on campus afterward.

One of my best friends since my first year at Pepperdine, Graphic Copy Chief Lila Rendel, joined me shortly after my house hopping adventures began. Every night, we would cook and eat dinner together before watching a show with our temporary dogs Millie, a golden retriever, and Coconut, a shih tzu.

Lila and I embarked on several other adventures around the area that have been on our bucket lists for the past three years. Finally being here in the summer without the hectic schedules of class and extracurriculars, we were able to visit Ventura, explore new parts of Los Angeles, celebrate my 21st birthday together and try new coffee shops.

After our time with Millie and Coconut came to an end, Lila and I still felt like there was too much Malibu summer to be had. We hopped across campus to another professor’s house on Baxter Drive, where instead of taking care of dogs and cats we were looking after plants.

Then, after a week spent at home in San Francisco, I returned to Malibu for yet another housesitting job, this time on Via de Casa with a miniature golden doodle named Scout.

And now, after hopping across campus all summer, I am finally settled into yet another faculty home on Mariposa Circle — this time, for the year.

So, if I stayed in your home, was your neighbor or pet your dog in the faculty neighborhoods this summer, thank you for welcoming me into your community and for letting me be a newcomer to the Malibu summer. There is truly nothing like it, just as there is truly nothing like the Pepperdine community.

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Contact Amanda Monahan via email: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu or via Instagram: @amandamonahanjournalism