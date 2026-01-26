Good News: A Gift of the Unexpected

From left to right: Graphic staff members Mahali Kuzyk, Caitlin Murray, Faith Siegel, Haylie Ross, Amanda Monahan, Tony Gleason, Betsy Burrow and Alicia Dofelmier stand in the CCB Newsroom after production Nov. 4. The team had just finished night one of production for their November print edition. Photo by Elizabeth Smith

Over my past four years here at Pepperdine, I’ve grown a lot. But when I think about who and what enabled me to grow so much, most of my experiences lead me back to the Graphic.

When I joined the Graphic my first year during Waves Expo, I had no idea what to expect. All I knew was despite not choosing Journalism as my major, I still wanted to be able to write. I had been a part of my high school’s journalism program all four years and knew I loved it.

My first year on the Graphic is honestly kind of a blur, but I remember writing my first story, sitting down with my editor to go over it and wondering what on Earth I had signed up for.

Similarly, I remember when I designed my first page, I felt like I wanted to cry because everything felt so foreign and everyone around me seemed to know what they were doing.

But, if anything, that first year made me become comfortable asking questions and asking for help, which have served me well over my four years.

I spent my sophomore year in Switzerland, and when I came back junior year, I had no idea what was in store for me. I left at the end of my first year having enjoyed my time with the Graphic but not really feeling connected to it.

But, from the moment Our Big Week (OBW) began my junior year, I knew I had found a home. Everyone welcomed me back with open arms, even the people who I thought wouldn’t remember me.

Senior Alicia Dofelmier holds up the story she wrote for Currents Magazine in the CCB Newsroom on Dec. 1. The day the magazine released, a few Currents staff members did mini photo shoots with their articles. Photo by Sol Lara

Every single budget, production meeting and print night we had was the time of my life. I learned how to become comfortable not knowing everything and became more confident in speaking up, whether that was to ask a question or just contributing to the discussions we would have.

At the end of my junior year, I applied for a senior leadership position. Applying had never been on my radar because I wasn’t sure I could do it and I was scared. But I put my fear aside, applied and became Associate Editor for the first semester of my senior year.

Now, I’m currently serving as Life & Arts Editor, which is exciting and terrifying all at the same time. I remember my first year watching my editor, Sam Torre, read the stories during budget and thinking to myself, ‘That is not something I ever see myself doing.’ This is ironic considering that is exactly what I am now doing every week, along with leading a team of writers.

Again, I’ve had to quickly learn to become comfortable with the uncomfortable, trust my instincts and know that I am more than qualified for my position.

Every single experience up in the CCB Newsroom has irrevocably shaped my college experience. I’ve made some of my closest friends up here, such as Betsy Burrow.

Senior Alicia Dofelmier and alumna Betsy Burrow sit on the NewsWaves 32 set Aug. 14 .They pretended to be anchors for the show. Photo by Elizabeth Smith

I’ve also grown as a writer, editor and designer, become more confident in asking questions and developed invaluable relationships with my advisers: PGM Assistant Director Courtenay Stallings, Prof. Christina Littlefield and Prof. Elizabeth Smith.

When I think of my Pepperdine experience, one of the first things that comes to mind is the Graphic. I will always thank first-year Alicia for signing up because this community has become a gift of the unexpected.

The Graphic is more than just a newspaper. It’s become my second home and a place where I feel I can fully be myself. I know I will always be supported up here. It’s the thing that I will miss the most when I walk across the stage in May to receive my diploma.

________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Alicia Dofelmier via email: alicia.dofelmier@pepperdine.edu