From a Jam to a Band: Quiet By Curfew Finds Their Sound

Sophomores Skyler Lindquist (left) Cooper Jurgenson (middle) and Zackery Beaty (right) make up Quiet By Curfew, a student cover band, Feb. 20. Lindquist is the band’s drummer, Jurgenson is the lead singer and bassist and Beaty is the lead guitarist. Photos courtesy of Zackery Beaty

Sophomores Skyler Lindquist, Cooper Jurgenson and Zackery Beaty make up Quiet By Curfew, a student-formed band established in Feb. 2026. The group has covered rock, alternative and indie songs at the Miller Music Festival, a Coffee Break Concert and Late Night Lineups.

All double-majors, Lindquist, Jurgenson and Beaty said they are learning how to balance their academics, extracurriculars and musician life. They are looking forward to extending their exposure outside of campus.

“When we’re jamming, we’re just so locked in, we’re all so into it,” Jurgenson said. “Nothing else is out there in the world. It’s just us playing music.”

Establishing Quiet By Curfew

Jurgenson and Beaty lived in Miller House their first year, where they decided to band together after hearing about an upcoming music festival in their residence hall, Beaty said. They got in touch with Lindquist whom they knew to be a “legendary drummer.”

“We’re like, ‘Let’s just have a jam session together,’ and instantly we clicked,” Beaty said. “We played at the [Miller] Music Festival, and things kicked off.”

As the group prepared their setlist for the event, Jurgenson said they wanted to have a band name.

“We were like, ‘Let’s make this into a real thing,'” Jurgenson said. “And so we made a name, Quiet By Curfew. Then we said, ‘Why not continue this after the festival [and] put on a show on campus or eventually make our own music?'”

Lindquist, Jurgenson and Beaty pose on a flyer promoting their first performance as Quiet By Curfew at the Miller Music Festival March 2026. The group said The Arctic Monkeys, Green Day and Twenty One Pilots are some bands that influence their musical performance. Graphic courtesy of Zackery Beaty

Jurgenson said his suggestion of the band name, “Home By Curfew,” is what led them to choose the name Quiet By Curfew.

Pepperdine’s on-campus housing enforces quiet hours from 10 p.m. to 10 a.m. throughout the academic period, according to Housing and Residence Life. During this time, students are not allowed to play amplified sounds that might disturb others.

“I really liked ‘Home By Curfew,’ but it didn’t make much sense,” Jurgenson said. “We didn’t have to be home by a certain curfew. But for rehearsals, quiet hours are [at] 10 p.m., so we’re like, we have to be quiet — be quiet, by curfew — Quiet By Curfew.”

Navigating Bandmate Life

Lindquist, Jurgenson and Beaty said they all listen to the same musicians, which makes it easy to decide which songs to include on a setlist.

“It’s like, ‘Guys, I’ve been obsessed with this song recently. I would love to jam out, play the song, see if we can do it live,'” Beaty said. “That’s usually the process of how it goes.”

Quiet by Curfew plays their first gig at the Miller Music Festival March 19. Jurgenson said they might be performing at the upcoming Miller Music Festival in November, which would be a full-circle moment for the band.

Lindquist and Beaty said having the power to provide a peaceful space for others gives them profound meaning. They appreciate their ability to play music because it helps people “check out” of their busy lives and fully focus on enjoying the present moment.

“It’s different when you actually play for other people — actually give your talent, rather than just hold it in,” Lindquist said.

The Future of Quiet By Curfew

Looking ahead, Beaty said the group wants to release an extended play (EP) of original songs.

For now, Jurgenson said the band wants to explore show opportunities outside of Pepperdine, such as Aviator Nation Dreamland.

“We’re trying to get off-campus and put our names out there so people know who we are,” Jurgenson said. “Then, releasing original music is a dream.”

Jurgenson and Beaty (front) play their electric and bass guitars with Lindquist (back) on drums at the Coffee Break Concert April 18. Beaty said they sometimes struggle to play songs with other instruments besides guitar, bass and drums, but he enjoys the process of figuring it out with his bandmates.

Lindquist, Jurgenson and Beaty said they especially delight in experiencing the music with the crowd.

“I really like the community we have with each other, just being able to interact with the audience — it’s very important to me,” Beaty said. “That’s the most fun we can have on stage — when the audience is engaged and we’re engaged with them.”

This story was copy edited by Haylie Ross.

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Contact Jordan Baquiran via email: jordanisabel.baquiran@pepperdine.edu