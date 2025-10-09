Fraser Bohm Defense Subpoenas Pepperdine for Next Hearing

Fraser Michael Bohm (center, dark suit) leaves the Van Nuys Courthouse after a pre-trial hearing Wednesday, Oct. 8. The next pre-trial hearing is scheduled for Nov. 10. Photo by Tony Gleason

The defense for Fraser Michael Bohm filed a motion to subpoena Pepperdine, along with Caltrans and witness Victor Calandra, at the pre-trial hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse on Wednesday, Oct. 8. These witnesses are to appear in court at the next pre-trial hearing, scheduled for Nov. 10.

Bohm is charged with four counts of murder and four counts of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence in connection with the Oct. 17, 2023 crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart.

Calandra was previously in court at the preliminary hearing that took place April 28-30, and testified to driving alongside Bohm the night of the crash, according to previous Graphic reporting. Calandra was supposed to appear in court at the Oct. 8 hearing, but was not in attendance.

Fraser Bohm and attorney Jacqueline Sparagna in the Van Nuys Courthouse at a pre-trial hearing Oct. 8. Sparagna subpoenaed Pepperdine for the next hearing. Photo courtesy of Frederick Brown of the New York Post

Defense attorney Jacqueline Sparagna subpoened Pepperdine and Caltrans for the next hearing, meaning both organizations will send a representative to the hearing.

The defense filed the motion for Penal Code 995, which is a motion to dismiss charges because the preliminary hearing judge improperly allowed the case to move forward, for Nov. 10.

Judge Thomas Rubinson said the trial date is to be within 60 days after the next preliminary hearing Nov. 10.

