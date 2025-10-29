Food with Fife S2, EP. 1: Summer Camp Counselor Chronicles

Food with Fife is an opinion-based podcast focused on food reviews. The podcast includes foods from restaurants in Malibu and the surrounding areas.

When there is a guest featured on Food with Fife, the episode will be a “Food with Fife and Friends.” Each guest gets to choose the meal for the episode.

Sports Editor Nina Fife is joined by DEI Editor Soleil Lara for the first episode of Food with Fife in its second season. They eat pad thai from Green Basil (1:00) while sharing stories of how Lara ended up at Pepperdine (5:42) and their experiences as summer camp counselors (8:19).

__________________________________________________

Tune in, and feel free to give us your honest feedback! Email us at peppgraphicmedia@gmail.com, or follow us on Instagram and X: @peppgraphic

You can contact Nina Fife via Instagram or X: @ninafife_ or by email: nina.fife@pepperdine.edu

This episode is hosted by Sports Editor Nina Fife for the fall of 2025.

This episode is edited and produced by Isabella Moreno and Nina Fife.

This episode was recorded on Sept. 25, 2025.