Farewell Firestone Fieldhouse

Firestone Fieldhouse stands shortly after construction was completed in 1973. Pepperdine moved from its South Central Los Angeles campus in 1972. Photos courtesy of Pepperdine Digital Libraries

Gymnasium. Convocation center. Shelter-in-place. Graduation center. Memorial site.

For the past 53 years, Firestone Fieldhouse has operated as a center for a variety of different events. The Mountain at Mullin Park — Pepperdine’s new athletic facility — is set to open during the fall 2026 semester, beginning a new chapter for Pepperdine while also bringing an end to the former.

“It’s an iconic venue, and it’s a venue that served us well for so long,” Director of Athletics Tanner Gardner said. “It’s home to multiple national championship teams, multiple conference champions, a lot of legendary players.”

Firestone’s Beginning

In the early 1970s, Pepperdine had just moved to Malibu from South Central Los Angeles, and the campus was far from what it is today — Smothers Theatre, the CCB, the Caruso School of Law, Drescher Graduate Campus and the shuttle system were all later additions to the University.

Firestone Fieldhouse and Pepperdine’s cafeteria were one of two original hubs on the Malibu campus, said John Watson, founder of the Sport Administration program and former director of Athletics.

“It was not uncommon to have 4,000 people there for home games,” Watson said.

The gym on the southeast part of the campus along John Tyler Drive debuted with a bright orange floor made of versaturf — a rubber surface.

The Fieldhouse was named after Leonard K. Firestone, former president of the Firestone Tire and Rubber Company of California, then-ambassador to Belgium under the Ford administration and supporter of Pepperdine, according to Sam Perrin, also known as the Ghost of George Pepperdine.

A year after the Malibu campus opened in 1972, Firestone Fieldhouse hosted its first home game Nov. 30, 1973 — a 52-50 Men’s Basketball loss to Pacific, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

When Firestone first opened, the section where the coaches’ offices currently are used to be classrooms, and some male students were even housed down there as dorms, Watson said.

For almost two years, Firestone Fieldhouse operated as a sports venue prior to its dedication.

On Sept. 20, 1975, President Gerald Ford landed on Pepperdine’s Waves Park — the University’s baseball field now known as Eddy D. Field Baseball Stadium — in a helicopter. The president made the trip to Malibu and dedicated two notable structures on campus, the Brock House and Firestone Fieldhouse. Pat Boone performed the national anthem and actor John Wayne led the Pledge of Allegiance, according to Perrin.

President Gerald Ford (left) and John Watson (right) at Firestone Fieldhouse’s dedication in 1975. Watson was an employee of the University at the time of Firestone’s dedication. Photo courtesy of John Watson

Watson said there were 17,000 people at Firestone that day — 3,000 in chairs and the rest in bleachers.

Perrin wrote in an April 1 email to the Graphic the dedication has been called the largest event in Malibu history, but he’s not sure if that’s true. Perrin attributed the day Ford visited Pepperdine as the moment when the University went from being a college of merely local significance to a University of national or even international renown.

A Hub Through the Years

Throughout its 53 years, Firestone Fieldhouse has served as far more than a gymnasium. It hosted President’s Speaker Series, the annual Bible lectureship, now called Harbor, convocations, graduations and Frosh Follies, Perrin wrote. It’s even hosted funerals for major University figures, including former Pepperdine President M. Norvel Young and Chancellor Charles Runnels.

Additionally, Firestone functioned as a hub during emergencies throughout the years, Watson said.

“Firefighters and paramedics would just literally sleep on the floor in the Fieldhouse, and they would stage themselves in the parking lot,” Watson said.

Evacuees shelter at Firestone Fieldhouse due to the Old Topanga Fire in November 1993. The Old Topanga Fire burned 18,000 acres and destroyed 323 structures, according to Pepperdine Digital Libraries.

During the 1984 Olympics, Pepperdine hosted the event’s water polo games. Watson said Firestone Fieldhouse became a secured venue and a hub for athletes in both rest and preparation.

While he was Director of Athletics, Watson said several NBA players — such as Reggie Miller — would come and train at Firestone over the summers.

One of the most memorable moments for Watson was when Firestone hosted a memorial service for the crash of Alaska Airlines Flight 261 that left 88 crew and passengers dead. At the same time, Marv Dunphy, former Men’s Volleyball head coach, was preparing his team for a National Championship. Watson said he went up to talk to Dunphy about it, who told him there are things more important than volleyball and had his team set up for the service.

“It brought the community together, brought the faculty together, alumni together,” Watson said. “It was a place of gathering of people who have various experiences with the University, and we would bring them all together to one place.”

Accomplishments at Firestone

The most notable of all Pepperdine achievements for teams that play in Firestone Fieldhouse — Men’s and Women’s Basketball and Volleyball — is Men’s Volleyball’s national success. Under Dunphy, Men’s Volleyball won five NCAA Championships, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

None of those five national championship trophies were won at Firestone, but all the teams that won called the Fieldhouse home. In October 2017, the volleyball court was dedicated to Dunphy, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

One of Dunphy’s favorite memories at Firestone — which he said he always referred to as “historic Firestone Fieldhouse” — was a game against UCLA on April 22, 1978. The Waves were down two sets to one, 14-5 — one lost point could have lost the game for the Waves. Pepperdine pulled off the comeback win.

Dunphy remembers another game against UCLA around the same time. Pepperdine took a 1-0 lead, prompting a crowd response.

“Several players in the baseball team pulled out these brooms, and they started mocking like they were going to sweep UCLA,” Dunphy said.

Dunphy said the referee told him to take care of it before it costs the team any points.





Marv Dunphy exciting students at Firestone Fieldhouse. Dunphy served as Men’s Volleyball’s head coach for 34 seasons, for four stretches between 1977 and 2017.

The largest crowd Firestone ever hosted for a home game was Feb. 6, 1976. Men’s Basketball faced off against No. 3 UNLV, led by legendary college basketball head coach Jerry Tarkanian. Dunphy said there was no aisle that wasn’t jam-packed, and he remembers the lobby being filled as well.

The Waves grabbed a late 93-91 win against the Runnin’ Rebels in front of a crowd of 4,500 people.

Pepperdine Men’s Volleyball drew 1,278 attendees to their win against UCLA on April 3, the largest crowd in Firestone in eight years, according to previous Graphic reporting.

Shift to The Mountain

Due to The Mountain, the Fieldhouse can no longer be a spectator venue, meaning the seats will be removed, Gardner said. It will still serve as a gym, but exactly how is still undetermined.

Scott Wong, Women’s Indoor Volleyball head coach, recalled plenty of moments during his tenure at Firestone and said playing at Firestone was an honor to be a part of. However, he also noted The Mountain — which is well along in its development — is first class.

“They’re [Women’s Volleyball players] so excited about The Mountain,” Wong said. “It’s something that we’ve talked to them in the recruiting process.”

Watson said one of the biggest advantages of building The Mountain and retaining Firestone will be allowing athletic teams to practice for to full the 20 hours that they’re allowed to practice each week under NCAA rules. Currently, four teams and intramural sports share Firestone, limiting gym time for athletes.

Chloe Pravednikov, Women’s Indoor Volleyball junior outside hitter, said she feels sad thinking of the final season in Firestone but is also excited for the new venue.

“We’re thrilled to move into The Mountain — a modern venue, a venue that will be one of the best on the West Coast, if not the country,” Gardner said.

Pepperdine will likely still play some games at Firestone in the fall 2026 semester before The Mountain is set to open, Gardner said.

Addison Thomas contributed to this reporting.

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