Eight is Great: Beach Volleyball Prepares for Fall Competition Season

Eight is the lucky number for Women’s Beach Volleyball this year.

The Waves open their Fall 2025 Tournament season with an even roster split of eight returners and eight newcomers, led by Marcio Sicoli as he embarks on his eighth season as head coach. Pepperdine officially got their season underway on the morning of Oct. 10 at the West Coast Fall Collegiate Pairs Tournament , hosted in Manhattan Beach, Calif.

Although the team is looking forward to competition on the sand, Sicoli said winning is not the main goal. After battling injuries last season, the head coach wants his team to focus on growth, both on and off the court.

“Progress as human beings and as volleyball players — definitely in this order,” Sicoli said.

Tying into the team’s shared goal of winning, players have highlighted the important balance between camaraderie and competitiveness within the team. With a roster that mixes returning players and newcomers, Sicoli said he expects their team spirit to motivate them throughout the season.

“From our seniors that are leading the group on and off the court, to our sophomores, they are killing it in the court, so I think everybody is going to contribute here,” Sicoli said.

As Sicoli begins his eighth season as head coach, he said there has been a learning curve since transitioning from an assistant coach under Nina Matthies. Sicoli and Matthies worked alongside each other since the sport was established at Pepperdine in 2012, up until her retirement after the 2018 season, according to Pepperdine Athletics.

Throughout his years as head coach, Sicoli said he carries one lesson into each season: success at Pepperdine is about finding the right fit for individuals and not limited to just having the best athletes. He has learned the value of finding athletes who fit the university’s principles as a small, private, Christian school.

“We need to combine their faith, we need to combine the human beings that they are and then they thrive at Pepperdine,” Sicoli said.

He said Noelle Rooke, assistant head coach and recruiting coordinator, did an “unbelievable job” in fulfilling his search, as well as bringing in a strong mix of both local California and international players who are already making an impact to the team.

Redshirt sophomore Deanie Woodruff said the roster’s mix of returning players and new freshmen fuels the team as a whole.

“We have eight newcomers and eight returners, so a ton of fresh blood in the mix,” Woodruff said. “It’s really obvious from the start that our newcomers are really competitive.”

Woodruff said as a team, the Waves are focused on camaraderie and holding each other to high standards — something that will drive the team through the season.

Sophomore Emma Eden said she agrees with Woodruff, and the team chemistry has already been elevated with the addition of new faces.

“We have a really good mix of returners and newcomers, and everyone is super invested in the team,” Eden said. “A lot of the freshmen are really competitive, and I am excited to see how they perform.”

Woodruff and Eden both highlighted the bonds they already have strengthened this offseason, setting the tone for the forthcoming season. Woodruff said she believes their comradeship stems from their friendship off the court, which is one of their biggest strengths.

Eden said it is important to be able to push someone hard at practice and have a great time off the court together.

“We are able to be really competitive at practice but really great friends off the court, and that is huge,” Eden said.

Looking ahead this season, Woodruff said there is a particular tournament she is counting down the days until.

“Manhattan is always a really fun one. That’s just a great beach to play at, a ton of history there,” Woodruff said. “I am also really excited for when we host. I love hosting. I think we have awesome courts. It’s so fun to have everyone out here.”

The team will put those “awesome” courts to use in their first home tournament Oct. 18 in Malibu, as they are set to host Cal State Bakersfield at 10 a.m. Following, the Waves will participate in the West Coast AVCA Bid Tournament on the early mornings of Oct. 25 and 26 at 8 a.m. in Huntington Beach.

Eden said this tournament in Huntington Beach is the one she is looking forward to most this competition season.

“The Huntington one is the bid to the Alabama tournament, so hopefully we can get one there,” Eden said.

The West Coast AVCA Bid Tournament determines which selected pairs will travel to Huntsville, Alabama for the AVCA Fall Collegiate Pairs Championship between Nov. 7-9, closing out the fall season. Remaining pairs will travel to the Long Beach Fall Pairs Tournament on Nov. 8 in Long Beach, Calif., according to Pepperdine Athletics.

The Waves kicked off their season at the West Coast Fall Collegiate Pairs Tournament with strong performances from both the Gold and Silver Open divisions, dominating over programs like UCLA, Arizona State, TCU and Long Beach State, according to Volleyball Life.

Several pairs featured a mix of returning players and freshman, providing experience and new talent on the sand. The early victories demonstrates a strong start to the season, giving the Waves confidence heading into their first home tournament against Cal State Bakersfield later in October.

Sicoli also said the Waves’ rivalry with Loyola Marymount University is one of the team’s key focuses this coming season.

“As a team, it’s win. I think that’s what we do here,” Sicoli said. “Beat the Lions.”

