DPS Sends Mistaken Email to Entire Pepp Community





Editor’s note: *Name has been changed to J. Doe to protect the individual’s privacy.

Pepperdine’s Department of Public Safety “mistakenly” sent a forwarded email containing a student’s personal information Thursday evening to the entire Pepperdine community.

The email contained the student’s CWID, name, where they were living and that they had been restricted from being let inside their current place of residence.

“A current resident of [name of dorm, CWID] J. Doe* is currently restricted from [name of dorm] and is not permitted to enter [name of dorm] unless arranged with the RDOD. Doe is in temp housing at [name of dorm] and the RDOD can confirm their temp assignment if a lockout is needed there,” according to the email.

The email was originally from Director of Resident Life Maura Page to DPS. DPS forwarded it to the community.

DPS sent the email at 6:20 p.m.

At 6:29 p.m., DPS sent a follow up email.

“The last email was sent in Error Please Disregard,” DPS wrote.

At 9:50 p.m., DPS wrote an email to the community stating they inadvertently sent the email and that it was not intended for distribution.

“We regret the mistake and sincerely apologize for this error,” DPS wrote.

DPS is also reviewing its procedures for message distribution, DPS wrote.

DPS removed the email from all student accounts.

Students immediately turned to Fizz to discuss the email, posting quotes like “Come on dps… don’t you know the internet is forever,” according to Fizz.

This incident comes after DPS sent a voicemail to the entire Pepperdine community in early September, warning students of an active shooter on the Calabasas campus. That was also a mistake, according to previous Graphic reporting.

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on Twitter: @PeppGraphic

Contact Abby Wilt via Twitter (@abby_wilt) or by email: abby.wilt@pepperdine.edu