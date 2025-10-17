Doing Presidency the Niccie Jamitkowski Way

Niccie Jamitkowski (center) poses with friends celebrating their sisterhood during Bid Night at Zinqué on Sept. 8. For the last day of recruitment, Bid Night introduces the new PNMs into the chapter. Photos courtesy of Niccie Jamitkowski

Editor’s Note: The author is a member of Pepperdine’s Gamma Rho chapter of Delta Delta Delta.

Every Sunday night, a gavel bangs as the chapter room is called into session by Niccie Jamitkowski, the collegiate chapter president of Pepperdine’s Gamma Rho chapter of Delta Delta Delta (Tri Delta).

Jamitkowski is a senior and beyond her status as chapter president, Jamitkowski’s individuality guides her forward as she embodies the values of empathy, determination, confidence, humor and loyalty, said Melissa Rhone, alumni adviser for the Pepperdine Tri Delta chapter.

“I don’t want anything about me being president to put me on a pedestal in any way, shape or form,” Jamitkowski said. “It’s something that I’m really proud of, but it’s not something that I let dictate my entire life.”

Jamitkowski (center) embraces in a pose with friends, celebrating Delta Dodgeball at the Crest Tennis Park last fall. Delta Dodgeball is the annual philanthropy event hosted by Tri Delta where organizations can come together and compete in a dodgeball tournament.

Leveling Up to Presidency

Jamitkowski is a woman of many talents: an artist, an ex-theater kid (but said she still is at heart), a friend, a Tri Delta sister and now, president.

“Niccie is one of the friends that I’ve made in college that I know will be a friend for the rest of my life,” said Angelee Valdez (‘25), Pepperdine alumna and former collegiate chapter president of Tri Delta. “She understands me in ways that I would never have expected someone to, being so different.”

Jamitkowski said she never expected her Greek life path would lead her to the presidency. But, once she started to gain leadership experience within the chapter over the years, she started to reach higher.

“I literally told myself, ‘I’m going to be president,’ like no questions about it,” Jamitkowski said. “I’m very competitive with myself and wanted to set a standard and go for presidency.”

Jamitkowski’s dedication to the chapter, overall involvement and in a chapter with over 100 members, her ability to meet each member where they are at was an important personality trait that a president needs, Rhone said.

Jamitkowski said above all, she hopes her leadership is grounded in her authenticity.

“Making people happy is just one of my biggest priorities in life,” Jamitkowski said. “I’m really focused on making sure that everybody’s having a good time and enjoying themselves within the chapter.”





Sophomore Cami Tedesco (left) with her big Jamitkowski tables for Tri Delta on Mullin Town Square on Aug. 26. With her little, Jamitkowski promotes their Delta love to the Pepperdine community.

With Presidency Comes Great Power

Presidency comes with great responsibility and the ability to hone in on various leadership skills, which sometimes can prove to be its own unique journey, Valdez said.

“At the end of the day, I’m still like a 20 year-old leading a bunch of 20 something year-olds,” Jamitkowski said. “I’m still in the same boat.”

For Jamitkowski, she said the biggest source of pressure lies in trying to do the right thing for everybody in a chapter with great diversity. She tends to be a people pleaser and strives to find the balance in membership experience while keeping up with the logistics of running a chapter.

Jamitkowski is learning how to lead effectively and be OK with making mistakes and continuing forward through it all is what she’s ready to embrace, Rhone said.

Jamitkowski (second to right) and executive board members attends the national Tri Delta’s Collegiate Leadership Conference in Irving, Texas on March 28. Being part of the executive board means gaining important leadership skills and connecting with other chapters across the country.

However, Jamitkowski’s strongest qualities are apparent in her leadership, Valdez said.

“She’s very creative,” Valdez said. “She will go about things in certain ways that aren’t necessarily traditional or something that you would first think of.”

Rhone said she has served the chapter since 2014, observing the woman she has seen Jamitkowski become over the years.

“[She has] more confidence in herself, more confidence in her decisions, more confidence in just taking agency over what she believes in and what she stands for with regard to Tri Delta,” Rhone said. “She treats everyone completely equally.”

Passing the torch to Jamitkowski, Valdez said she had certainty in the legacy that would be carried on. Valdez said Tri Delta has been in an upward growth, and Jamitkowski has a good understanding of what needs to happen and what is to come.

As Jamitkowski takes on the Delta crown, Rhone leaves a message to Jamitkowski.

“Trust yourself,” Rhone said. “Trust your decisions.”

Photo Gallery of Niccie Jamitkowski and Tri Delta

Jamitkowski poses for rush camp day one at Malibu Pacific Church on Aug. 12. Jamitkowski prepares the chapter for the upcoming recruitment season as the collegiate chapter president of Pepperdine’s Gamma Rho chapter of Tri Delta.





Seniors Shea Dauphinee (left), Jamitkowski, Tatum Myrick (right) pose for Preference Night on Sept. 8, 2024. Each day during recruitment weekend, the chapter follows a dress code for the day which was long, light blue formal dresses for Preference Night.





Jamitkowski posts on her Instagram in a bright blue dress, highlighting her fashion style with feather in her hair on Aug. 4. For Jamitkowski, one of her niche ways to express her creativity is through fashion.





Duerre and Jamitkowski show off the chapter’s theme for this year’s recruitment season ‘La Delta Vita’, meaning ‘the sweet life’ at Malibu Pacific Church on Aug. 14. Each theme is crafted with intentionality surrounded by specific aesthetics to promote the sorority’s values and vibe.

