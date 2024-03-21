Deslyn’s 5K Honors ‘Our Girls’

The Pepperdine community came together to celebrate the lives of Deslyn Williams, Asha Weir, Peyton Stewart and Niamh Rolston during the Deslyn’s 5K event. Throughout the morning, upbeat music played as runners and walkers exercised together, participating in one of Deslyn’s greatest passions.

The Iota Alpha chapter of the Alpha Phi Sorority put on Deslyn’s 5K event March 10, on Pepperdine University’s Lower Alumni Field. The event was free to the community.

Members of Alpha Phi, juniors Mireya Galacgac and Lauren Rocco, formed the idea for this event.

“Putting together Deslyn’s 5K in remembrance of our four angels — Deslyn, Peyton, Niamh and Asha — was truly such an honor,” said Galacgac, Alpha Phi’s Vice President of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion. “The event meant the world to me, and I was blown away not only by the community’s support but also by how beautiful the morning turned out. Lauren Rocco and I first spoke about the event at the end of last semester, and to see it all come together was so memorable.”

Toward the beginning of the school year, Deslyn started a run club for her sorority, Alpha Phi. The ultimate goal of the club was competing in the Malibu Half Marathon, according to her sorority sisters. This community-wide event celebrated her determination and drive.



“I talked to Deslyn about our plans to run the Malibu Half Marathon last fall, something that we were both excited to do together,” Galacgac said. “The event will forever hold a special place in my heart because I feel that it made a small part of her dream a reality.”

Galacgac said her connection with Deslyn over running inspired her to plan the 5K event.

“I just know that Deslyn was so supportive of everyone, and so, to see everyone supporting something she really wanted to do is so special,” junior and participant, Jenna Shin said.

Participants arrived at the event early and raced in Deslyn’s name. The winners received white-ribboned medals, and among the first few finishers were students Hannah Bruner, Jett Fukuda, Brayden Gratzer and Lacey Reedy.

Colored flags outlined the course, which was open for running or walking throughout the morning.

Friends of Deslyn voiced that she would have been overjoyed by this event, and the morning’s activities represented her fun-loving and ambitious soul.

“We wanted to bring the whole community together for the girls,” junior Alpha Phi member, Izabella Gandara said. “Especially the girls that knew them the most — I feel that for them, this really helps. It’s just remembering all the good, and the fact that almost all of the community is here is really nice.”

Attendees agreed there was an exceedingly positive and uplifting atmosphere at Deslyn’s 5K. Alpha Phi members, as well as other individuals, were cheering runners on throughout the grass and dirt course. Participants enjoyed food donated from Malibu Farm during the event, recollecting memories of Deslyn, Asha, Peyton and Niamh in an encouraging environment.

Recognizing the girls in this supportive and fun atmosphere was healing, multiple attendees said. Participants could be seen smiling, laughing and enjoying the morning together while running and walking the course.

“Not only do I feel like the 5K was such a special way to honor the girls, but I also feel that it created a significant space for people to come together and be reminded that our love for our girls connects us all,” Galacgac said.

The participants and attendees included a wide variety of fraternity brothers, sorority sisters, athletes and other students. The morning was social and lively, generating a sense of unity.

“The people who came out and showed up really showed their commitment and dedication to the four girls,” said Aaniya Ahuja, first-year Alpha Phi member and 5K participant. “This is just an amazing turnout, and it’s really nice to see everybody together doing something for ‘our girls.’”

After the tragedy of Oct. 17, the Pepperdine community has come together in support and love. Deslyn’s 5K demonstrated these values and an enthusiasm for honoring “our girls.”

Ultimately, Alpha Phi expressed its thankfulness for the opportunity to put on an event that remembered the lives of Deslyn, Asha, Peyton and Niamh, aiming to preserve their legacies by supporting their passions.

“I cannot even begin to express how grateful I am to the people that were there with me on Sunday morning,” Galacgac said. “It was so clear how loved our angels are, and while I miss them every day, the event brought so much joy to those that loved them well. I’d consider that to be the biggest success.”

