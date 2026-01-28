Democrat and Republican Clubs Start Semester with Community and Conversation

Senior Anniah Smith, president of Pepperdine College Democrats and a Graphic Perspectives staff writer, speaks with an interested student about club goals during Tidepools at Mullin Town Square on Jan. 21. Smith said creating a safe space for dialogue was a key aspect of their recruitment efforts. Photo by Melissa Houston

Transparency Item: Gabby Sebastiani, social media manager for Pepperdine Graphic Media, also manages social media for Pepperdine College Republicans.

Among the nearly 100 clubs on campus, the Pepperdine College Democrats and College Republicans chapters invite students to engage in political dialogue and civic participation.

Despite political differences, both clubs prioritize fostering community across the political spectrum.

“A common misconception is that this club is only for Republicans,” said Anthony Tokatlian, the College Republicans’ outreach chair. “It’s for people of all political backgrounds who want to learn more about politics and what our ideologies are.”

College Republicans

On Jan. 22, the College Republicans hosted their first event of the semester. Senior Audrey Riesbeck, the chapter’s president, leads the club in building community through events and conversations about conservative ideas, according to Peppervine. Riesbeck declined to comment for this story.

The College Republicans opened their first gathering with a 36-question Kahoot quiz celebrating the upcoming 250th anniversary of the United States’ independence.

Tokatlian said events like these help the club build a stronger sense of community.

“College Republicans are here to foster a community of like-minded conservative individuals,” Tokatlian said. “Our club is very event-focused and we host meetings to cultivate a sense of community where people can build ideas off each other and talk about politics without fearing any pushback.”

Riesbeck presents President Trump’s letter to Norway to the chapter’s members in CAC 124 on Jan. 22. In the letter, Trump writes because Norway didn’t award him with the Nobel Peace Prize, he must now put U.S. interests first, according to The Independent. Photo by Marcos Lizarraga

Over the past semester, the College Republicans attended Eric Trump’s book signing at the Ronald Reagan Presidential Library and hosted conservative commentator Elisha Krauss, whose lecture, “Yes, All Women,” presented her opinion on how the progressive movement claims to empower all women while often silencing or dismissing conservative voices.

Tokatlian said the club intends to continue bringing political figures to campus over the course of the semester.

“We’re just hoping to grow the community,” Tokatlian said. “We want to cultivate more exciting events and connect with influential speakers that can make a big difference.”

Among the political figures the club plans to host is California gubernatorial candidate Steve Hilton, who is campaigning to “make California golden again” in the 2026 race, according to Hilton’s campaign website.

College Democrats

The College Democrats held their first meeting in the Appleby Center on Jan. 21, welcoming new and returning members. Senior Anniah Smith, president of the chapter and a Graphic Perspectives staff writer, provides an environment that facilitates individual growth and autonomy while fostering social responsibility within the larger campus community, according to Peppervine.

After brief introductions, the executive board led a news recap covering national and local stories — from the recent shooting of Renée Good to the upcoming 2026 midterm elections.

Junior Molly Sams, treasurer of the College Democrats, said the club has a semester-long goal of increasing awareness and encouraging student involvement in local issues.

“This club’s about raising awareness for issues on campus, particularly more liberal and Democratic issues,” Sams said. “We want to get students engaged in political conversation and support some form of activism — within the bounds that still support the Christian mission of the school.”

Smith (left) and Sams (right) prepare to welcome students as Tidepools begins at Mullin Town Square on Jan. 21. The College Democrats table was lined with a banner that said “Resist.” Photo by Melissa Houston

Smith, who said she has attended private Christian schools her whole life, is familiar with navigating both faith and politics.

“Operating in a space like Pepperdine, where politics and being Christian are associated with one side, isn’t exactly new to me,” Smith said. “I wanted to make people proud to share their opinion — whether that be Democrat or something else — and not feel like they have to hide it.”

That sense of purpose, Smith said, has shaped how the College Democrats see their role within Pepperdine’s community.

“I want people to know that it’s OK if you don’t think the same as everyone else,” Smith said. “Everybody should have a space to investigate what the truth is, and I think this club provides that.”

Smith said fostering empathy and understanding is important when discussing sensitive political and social issues.

“Everyone should be entitled to process their emotions or feel a sense of community,” Smith said.

On Jan. 22, the College Democrats put that belief into action by organizing a vigil for Renée Good in the Amphitheatre.

While differences exist among political organizations on campus, Smith said interactions with the College Republicans have been largely positive.

“Because we’re such a small school, we have to engage with each other,” Smith said. “They’ve always been nice to me, and they’ve always reached out to me. We’re actually planning an open forum with all of our presidents.”

Tokatlian also said the College Republicans value maintaining respect for political organizations on campus.

“There’s no bitterness between any of the clubs,” Tokatlian said. “We tabled last semester right beside College Democrats, and it felt like a very safe place. Our banner fell and they helped us tape it back up, and we likewise helped them.”

