Deinfluencing Trend Counters Consumerism

Deinfluencing is the antithesis of influencer culture — deinfluencers encourage people to reduce consumption of products hyped on social media, according to CNN. In 2023, online content creators started the deinfleuncing trend to counter the impact influencer marketing has on spending habits.

Instead of pushing products, deinfluencing content dissuades consumers from purchasing objects that are not necessary for their well-being or happiness.

The trend is especially popular on apps with large audiences of younger users, such as Instagram and TikTok.

Deinfleuncing content varies from person to person. Creators who are passionate about environmentalism will often post anti-hauls, where they view consumer goods and explain why they are not worth purchasing.

Some creators evaluate single products at a time and discuss why they are unnecessary for their practical purposes. Others encourage people to spend their money only on objects that they truly need or want.

The recent Stanley Cup craze has sparked new criticisms of American consumerism.

Students React to Deinfluencing

Junior Catherine Davis said she has seen a fair share of influencer marketing on her Instagram feed, where she noticed ads for Amazon products such as fuzzy bear socks.

“It [influencing] definitely puts a lot of images in my mind that I wouldn’t have thought of before,” Davis said.

Senior Kaila Crouch said she has seen both deinfluencing and influencing content on Instagram.

The concept of overconsumption is also applicable to social media, Crouch said. She believes social media is overconsumed in the daily rhythm of life.

“I think people for sure take advantage of that,” Crouch said.

Deinfluencing content can serve as a good reminder that products promoted by influencers may not be beneficial to everyone — especially when profit is at play, Crouch said. People should also be aware of the pros and cons of the products they purchase.

“Just because you see a bunch of people promoting this doesn’t mean it’s true and actually works,” Crouch said.

Popularity of Influencer Marketing

Influencer marketing has become one of the most influential forces behind spending decisions — 39% of American social media users report they have purchased a product after seeing an influencer recommend it, according to The Social Shepherd.

With the dominance of social media, many are concerned the popularity of influencer marketing has cultivated a culture where possession of material objects intertwines with self-worth, according to No Sidebar.

It has become more common than ever amid the loneliness epidemic to hyper-consume products for temporary comfort, according to Step Up for Mental Health.

People seek out microtrend products to feel a semblance of human connection to others, according to Teen Vogue. Certain products associated with high status encourage rash decision purchases from young consumers seeking social approval from peers.

Wangari Njathi, associate professor of Integrated Marketing Communication, said she noticed many of the issues described above with her specialized research in influencer marketing.

Influencer marketing has become a powerful advertising tool because of how believable it appears as opposed to advertisements on TV or in newspapers, Njathi said.

“It’s the personal connection and the high level of readability and believability,” Njathi said, “That’s part of the reason why influencer marketing is a trend. It’s people who look like us, and sometimes, they come with stories.”

People hear the testimonies of the influencers who receive those products, Njathi said. Influencers also demonstrate the ways the products can be used or show “before and after’s.”

Deinfluencing Counters Overconsumption

Influencer marketing is a double-edged sword, Njathi said. Influencers could push agendas or do social good.

As someone who sees the dangers of influencer marketing, Njathi approves of the deinfluencing trend as a way to provide checks and balances to influencer marketing, she said. Advocating against certain products and behaviors, the deinfluencing trend encourages transparency from companies.

“It’s about upholding ethical and social responsibility, especially when it comes to topics like consumerism, which we know is very big here in the U.S.,” Njathi said. “So, I do see a need for transparency, authenticity and reliability from a content perspective.”

In the past, influencers have posted misleading content that inadvertently harms people, Njathi said. With no one actively calling out misleading influencers, influencer marketing can negatively mold consumer culture.

The desire to follow trends permeates social media. In January, kids bullied another student for bringing a knockoff Stanley Cup to school, according to CBS Austin.

“It’s [Stanley Cups have] become a social status symbol,” Njathi said. “If you don’t have one, you start experiencing FOMO. That in itself is causing a lot of anxiety and mental health issues to young girls.”

The global consumer class will increase to 5.6 billion people by 2030, according to The World Counts. The United States’ consumer class alone currently overuses the Earth’s natural resources by 70%.

Meeting the demands of over-consumers would put essential life support systems at risk, according to Friends of the Earth UK. In conclusion, overconsumption of goods is unsustainable in the long run.

Deinfluencing content encourages people to make better spending decisions by informing them, Davis said. It controls the impulse to buy items that look appealing in the moment.

“If I see the other end of the spectrum, it would give me a more balanced view and a better understanding of what I’m buying,” Davis said.

