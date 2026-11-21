Fraser Michael Bohm (left) exits the Van Nuys Courthouse with defense attorneys Evan Wolk (second from left) and Jacqueline Sparagna (second from right) and Bohm’s mother, Brooke Bohm, (right) after a pre-trial hearing Nov. 20. The defense filed a motion for continuation regarding discussion of the nitrous oxide tank found in Bohm’s car the night of the Oct. 17, 2023 crash. Photos by Amanda Monahan

Editor’s Note: This reporting is part of the Graphic’s ongoing coverage of the Oct. 2023 PCH crash that killed four Pepperdine seniors: Asha Weir, Deslyn Williams, Niamh Rolston and Peyton Stewart. For more information on the crash and the events that followed and a better understanding of ‘Our Girls,’ please see the following:

From 2023: Couch Time and Sunshine: Reminiscing on Moments of Friendship and Sisterhood

From 2024: A Year Later: How Best Friends Honor and Remember their Sisters

From 2025: Two Years Later: Malibu Honors ‘Our Four Girls’

Fraser Michael Bohm appeared in court Nov. 20 for another pre-trial hearing at the Van Nuys Courthouse. After uncertainty surrounding whether Bohm would show, he joined defense attorneys Alan Jackson, Jacqueline Sparagna and Evan Wolk after counsel engaged in a sidebar conversation.

Jackson appeared before the court after an alleged Achilles tendon surgery, which caused his absence from the last pre-trial hearing Nov. 4. The defense attorney entered the courthouse on crutches and told other reporters about his injury, which reportedly occurred from playing pickleball.

Defense attorney Alan Jackson (left) exits the Van Nuys Courthouse after the Nov. 20 pre-trial hearing. Jackson told other reporters at the courthouse that he had surgery on his Achilles tendon.

After a lengthy sidebar discussion involving Superior Court Judge Thomas Rubinson and both legal teams, counsel appeared before the court on the record. Rubinson said the defense had filed a motion for continuation of their Trombetta-Youngblood motion, for which they are requesting to suppress evidence.

Rubinson granted the defense’s motion, calling it “appropriate.”

Rubinson then announced a new trial start date for Jan. 25, 2027. This came after previously set dates including Sept. 8 and Dec. 1.

Sparagna received her subpoena, which she discussed at the Nov. 4 hearing, from public safety company Blue Line Solutions. Rubinson told her she could take the evidence back to her office and return it at the next pre-trial hearing.

Rubinson also discussed an off-the-record chambers conference which occurred Aug. 28. The court reporter notes were sealed, but Rubinson said both the defense and prosecution will each receive one copy of the notes from the meeting.

While the official trial is set to start next year, there will be another pre-trial hearing Dec. 18 at 8:30 a.m., at the Van Nuys Courthouse.

This story was copy edited by Lila Rendel.

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Contact Amanda Monahan via email: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu or via Instagram: @amandamonahanjournalism