Dance in Flight Explores the Past in ‘Archive’

Dance in Flight (DIF) opened their 2025 production March 20 in Smothers Theatre. This year’s theme, ‘Archive,’ presented dances that dove into past memories, moments, thoughts and feelings.

The show, directed by alumna Kate Dalforno, senior Gianna Vallone and senior Maddie Enos and produced by alumna Katie Price, contained 16 dances with 34 company members, five committee members, 12 production team members, 15 choreographers and one graphic and video designer. Without this large team, a DIF production would be impossible, Vallone and Enos said.

The theme, which was decided in August, allowed DIF choreographers to discover what it meant for themselves and the dances they created, the directors said.

“It [‘Archive’] kind of explores collection of memories, events, unresolved thoughts and feelings that have shaped who we are and the world that we live in,” Vallone said. “It’s a very all-encompassing theme.”

The show opened with a full cast number choreographed by Vallone and Enos to “Somebody That I Used to Know” by Gotye. Each cast member wore a different outfit with an earth-toned palette, and each individual clothing item was thrifted, Enos said. Beyond the opening number, the dancers wore these second-hand outfits in the transition pieces and videos which appeared above the stage throughout the show.

Vallone said the videos played throughout the show were filmed in two locations: a studio space in downtown Los Angeles and a field in Agoura Hills. The dancers brought props to the studio shoot, and Vallone said this was when she really remembered the show’s vision coming to life.

Senior Swan Gerlach’s choreography to “Silver Springs” by Fleetwood Mac was a crowd favorite, which was the fifth dance in the show. Gerlach, who was the first DIF member to hold the new position of spiritual chair, said this was her first time choreographing a dance.

“I’m obsessed with this song and so right around fall, when it was time to choose a song, I just had it playing and was so inspired to dance,” Gerlach said.

The costumes for Gerlach’s piece included blue and white lace dresses with lace gloves and hair bows, emphasizing an innocent feminine tone throughout.

“I wanted a contrast between the costume and the message,” Gerlach said. “So the costume is very coquette and pretty and dainty, but the dancing is a little bit more powerful, a little aggressive.”

Throughout the show, audience members cried out the names of friends and classmates as they danced across and entered the stage. Many of those in attendance brought flowers for loved ones after the show.

Vallone and Enos performed a duet toward the end of the show to “Love in the Dark” by Adele, which proved to be an emotional experience on the third and final night of DIF for the two seniors.

The show ended with another full cast dance choreographed by Vallone and Enos to “Where We Come Alive” by Ruelle. Vallone and Enos said the number explores the idea that we control the present until it eventually becomes part of the past, or “our personal archive.” At the end of the number, a handful dancers came out from the sides of the stage and threw silver confetti in the air.

Vallone and Enos said this show meant a lot to them not only because they got to direct it, but because it might have been their last time dancing on a stage.

“I think it’s a perfect way to end it, like being a senior and looking back, DIF has been a special part of my life,” Enos said. “I think one way we look at ‘Archive’ is just like what shapes us into who we are, and I think DIF has definitely played a role in that.”

_________________________________

Follow the Graphic on X: @PeppGraphic

Contact Amanda Monahan via email: amanda.monahan@pepperdine.edu