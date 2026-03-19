Dance in Flight Explores How Everyone is Connected in ‘Threads’

Company members from Dance in Flight perform the opening number titled “Threads weave us together into an intricate tapestry,” to “Come Together (Remastered 2009)” by The Beatles during a rehearsal in Smothers Theatre on March 17. Seniors Audrey Costa and Sadie Krotonsky choreographed the number. Photos by Olivia Schneider

Dance often serves as a form of self expression. This year, for the 33 Dance in Flight (DIF) company members, it’s become a community in which the dancers are able to have an opportunity to reflect on the people and experiences that have shaped their lives.

DIF will open their 2026 production March 19 in Smothers Theatre. The show will have 8 p.m. shows March 19-21 in addition to a 2 p.m. matinee March 21. This year’s theme, “Threads,” will present dances that reflect on the experiences, people and circumstances that tie them together.

“[Senior] Audrey [Costa] and I wanted something having to do with human connection and I had mentioned what if we did this idea of ‘Threads,'” senior Sadie Krotonsky said.

Alumni Mathew San Jose (’17), Costa and Krotonsky are directing the show, and alumna Katie Price (’23) is producing it. It will contain 16 dances, according to the official DIF program. There are 33 company members, 5 committee members, 9 production team members, 14 choreographers and 1 graphic/video designer.

Krotonsky said back in July, she and Audrey started generating ideas for the show and its theme.

“We both had lots of ideas flowing of what we wanted the show to look like and how we could make that happen,” Krotonsky said. “Audrey and I both really connected to this idea of ‘Threads.’ Then, we almost filled out a worksheet of sorts, what the theme means to us, to the company, to the audience and everyone coming to watch us.”

Auditions typically happen over Labor Day weekend on Friday and Saturday, Krotonsky said. After auditions company members take one week off, then there are rehearsals every Saturday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 p.m.

“The whole company rehearses for about an hour and a half in the morning,” Krontonsky said. “From there, each piece gets either 45 minutes or an hour and each [piece’s] rehearsal is run by its choreographer.”

Company members perform the piece titled, “One string can unwind the entire spool,” to “Money (2023 Remaster)” by Pink Floyd in Smothers Theatre on March 17. Rehearsals for all pieces started in September.

As student directors, Krotonsky said she and Costa run both opening and closing rehearsal, as well as their individual piece rehearsals.

This year’s show will open with a full cast number that Costa and Krotonsky choreographed to “Come Together (Remastered 2009)” by The Beatles, according to the official DIF program.

In the opening number, each company member will wear a white tank top, different ties and gray work pants, senior Jaycee Cox said. The inspiration behind the costumes involved the “Abbey Road” cover, where The Beatles display both professional and casual vibes, Cox said. album cover where they’re giving professional work vibes but also casual vibes, Cox said.

Costa said there are approximately 22 costumes throughout the show.

Her two favorite dances in the show are junior Kaitlyn Mann’s piece, titled “The garment returns to its original owner” and her own piece entitled “Twine binds together our thoughts and behaviors,” Costa said.

“My piece is very much what I’m working on in my life which is how you can’t control your thoughts but you can control how you act,” Costa said. “Your thoughts and feelings impact you but they don’t fully define you; you have the choice to choose how you treat people in your life.”

Krotonsky said her piece, “Mesh still exposes the truth in your story,” is a musical theatre based piece because she is a theatre kid.

“The first song from the musical ‘Catch Me If You Can‘ is what my piece is to,” Krotonsky said. “The idea behind my piece is finally feeling the confidence and empowerment to tell your story and tell your piece of thread even though there’s knots and loops and damage.”

First-year London Friesan said Krontonsky’s piece is her favorite number to dance to in the show.

“My favorite dance has to be musical theatre because I’ve always been very interested in the art and it’s something new to do,” Friesan said.

The full company for this year’s show performs the closing number, ‘Tapestries unraveled reveal that all lived experiences connect us by a thread’ to “Cambio” by Peter McPoland in Smothers Theatre on March 17. Costa said everyone who attends the show will be able to relate to the theme.

The show will end with another full cast dance choreographed by Costa and Krotonsky to “Cambio” by Peter McPoland. The title of the piece is, “Tapestries unraveled reveal that all lived experiences connect us by a thread.'”

Costa said this is a show that audiences will not want to miss because of how relatable the theme is.

“We all have relationships that connect,” Costa said. “I hope whether someone connects to more upbeat numbers that are fun and positive or to ones that are more about grief and self-discovery that everyone can relate and reflect on the relationships in their lives.”

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Contact Alicia Dofelmier via email: alicia.dofelmier@pepperdine.edu or via Instagram: @aliciadofelmierjournalism