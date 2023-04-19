Pepperdine Graphic

Currents Magazine Spring 2023

Lydia duPerier’s Letter from the Editor

‘Happiness, Peace and Gratitude’: Centering Oneself in Nature 

Mechanisms of Mindfulness: Community Members Lead Healthier Lives 

The Beauty of Podcasts: Advocating for Self-Care and Realness in ‘She Talks’

Friendly Foods: Local Ingredients Can Enhance These Three Recipes

The Sound of Healing: Exploring the Transformative Power of Sound Baths and Reiki Energy

Skincare Testimonies: Students Share Their Go-to Products

‘We Are All Connected’: Loving One Another in Different Religions 

Religion, It’s Bigger than a Checkbox

Coach Merrill Moses Reflects on Water Polo and Faith

Burning out Behind the Pulpit: the Struggles of Fatigue in Ministry

Pepperdine Athletes Step Back from Injuries

‘Wondrous Windows of Time’: Animated Films Bridge Generations

Samantha Proctor Makes Music as Good as Gold

Pursuit of Passions: Artists Share Their Aha Moments

‘Truth-teller’: Alyssa Medina Brings Her Voice to Pepperdine

Idolatry of Self: Hurting or Helping Identity 

‘A Perfect Storm’: Why Young People Vape and the Consequences Associated With It

The Cancel Culture Conversation: Controversy is Just a Click Away

Gen Z Keeps Nostalgia Alive

On Writing Magazines: How and Why We Do It