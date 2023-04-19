Currents Magazine Spring 2023

|
Lydia duPerier’s Letter from the Editor
‘Happiness, Peace and Gratitude’: Centering Oneself in Nature
Mechanisms of Mindfulness: Community Members Lead Healthier Lives
The Beauty of Podcasts: Advocating for Self-Care and Realness in ‘She Talks’
Friendly Foods: Local Ingredients Can Enhance These Three Recipes
The Sound of Healing: Exploring the Transformative Power of Sound Baths and Reiki Energy
Skincare Testimonies: Students Share Their Go-to Products
‘We Are All Connected’: Loving One Another in Different Religions
Religion, It’s Bigger than a Checkbox
Coach Merrill Moses Reflects on Water Polo and Faith
Burning out Behind the Pulpit: the Struggles of Fatigue in Ministry
Pepperdine Athletes Step Back from Injuries
‘Wondrous Windows of Time’: Animated Films Bridge Generations
Samantha Proctor Makes Music as Good as Gold
Pursuit of Passions: Artists Share Their Aha Moments
‘Truth-teller’: Alyssa Medina Brings Her Voice to Pepperdine
Idolatry of Self: Hurting or Helping Identity
‘A Perfect Storm’: Why Young People Vape and the Consequences Associated With It
The Cancel Culture Conversation: Controversy is Just a Click Away